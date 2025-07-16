1. What is ROAM Token? ROAM is a decentralized wireless network (DeWi) platform powered by Web3 technology, aimed at accelerating the global adoption of Wi-Fi roaming services through a token-driven1. What is ROAM Token? ROAM is a decentralized wireless network (DeWi) platform powered by Web3 technology, aimed at accelerating the global adoption of Wi-Fi roaming services through a token-driven
Learn/Hot Token Zone/Project Introduction/ROAM: Pione...he Web3 Era

ROAM: Pioneering Decentralized Wi-Fi Networks in the Web3 Era

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Popular Events#Spot
Roam
ROAM$0.07655-0.26%
ERA
ERA$0.2392-0.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006607-0.92%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014996+0.96%
Gravity
G$0.00598-3.78%

1. What is ROAM Token?


ROAM is a decentralized wireless network (DeWi) platform powered by Web3 technology, aimed at accelerating the global adoption of Wi-Fi roaming services through a token-driven incentive model. As the only Web3 member of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) OpenRoaming initiative, ROAM partners with industry leaders such as Cisco and Boingo Wireless to deliver a seamless, secure, and login-free Wi-Fi experience.

2. Key Advantages & Growth of ROAM


  • Extensive Global Network – Over 1 million deployed nodes spanning 140+ countries, surpassing Helium 5G in scale.
  • Industry-Leading Partnerships – Collaborates with major telecommunications companies, including Cisco and Boingo Wireless, to drive innovation and adoption.
  • Seamless & Secure Connectivity – Integrates OpenRoaming technology to enhance public Wi-Fi security, accessibility, and user experience.
  • Web3-Powered Infrastructure – Leverages decentralized technology to lower operational costs, enhance network scalability, and drive mass adoption.

3. Key Functions of the ROAM Token


The ROAM token is integral to the ecosystem, providing a range of essential utilities that drive network participation, security, and efficiency:
  • Network Authentication & Governance – ROAM holders can actively participate in network governance, including proposal voting and protocol upgrades, ensuring a decentralized decision-making process.
  • Trading & Liquidity – ROAM is tradeable on exchanges and functions as a digital asset for value exchange, supporting seamless transactions.
  • Mining & Staking Rewards – Users can stake ROAM to earn additional incentives and engage in decentralized mining programs, contributing to network expansion.
  • Payments & Services – ROAM tokens can be used to pay for ecosystem services, including Wi-Fi access, data transmission, and other network-based applications.
  • Community Incentives – The tokenized incentive model encourages users to establish nodes, share connectivity resources, and expand the ecosystem, fostering a robust and decentralized infrastructure.
To maintain ecosystem stability, ROAM employs a structured token exchange mechanism. mPoints can be converted into ROAM tokens through staking or burning, mitigating the risks of excessive mining and ensuring a sustainable token economy.

4. ROAM’s Technological Advancements & Innovative Applications


ROAM has implemented a range of technological breakthroughs and innovations to drive the evolution of decentralized wireless networks (DeWi), enhancing both network scalability and user engagement.

4.1 Tokenized Infrastructure Model (DePIN)


ROAM integrates the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) framework, utilizing a token-based incentive mechanism to incentivize users to contribute to network deployment and maintenance. By sharing personal Wi-Fi hotspots or deploying dedicated routers, users can expand network coverage while earning token rewards. This approach significantly reduces infrastructure costs and accelerates the expansion of OpenRoaming nodes, fostering a more decentralized and resilient network.

4.2 Wi-Fi 6-Enabled Dedicated Hardware


To enhance network performance and coverage, ROAM has developed the Rainier MAX60 router, which supports Wi-Fi 6 technology with ultra-fast data transfer speeds of up to 9.6Gbps. Designed for high-density connectivity, the device can simultaneously support over 200 devices within a 150-square-meter radius. Moreover, Rainier MAX60 is fully integrated with OpenRoaming technology, ensuring users enjoy seamless and secure Wi-Fi connectivity worldwide.

4.3 Roam App & SocialFi Integration


ROAM has launched the Roam App, providing users with a convenient platform to share their Wi-Fi hotspots while earning token rewards. The app also incorporates SocialFi features, incentivizing users to check in at designated locations, participate in community-driven activities, and unlock additional rewards. This integration fosters greater user engagement, enhances network expansion, and strengthens community participation within the ROAM ecosystem.

5. ROAM Token Economy Model


5.1 mPoints (Reward Points System)


mPoints serve as a core asset within the ROAM token ecosystem. Users can earn these temporary points through activities such as Wi-Fi mining and Check-in-to-Earn programs. Following the Token Generation Event (TGE), mPoints can be staked and converted into ROAM tokens, ensuring the sustainable development of the ecosystem.

5.2 ROAM (Governance Token)


The total supply of ROAM tokens is 1 billion, with 40% minted at the Token Generation Event (TGE) and the remaining 60% gradually released through mining and staking mechanisms.

As the governance token of the ecosystem, ROAM can be obtained by staking mPoints, participating in ecosystem activities, or receiving airdrops. It can be used to trade on exchanges, verify network services, participate in community governance, as well as to gain operation privileges within the ecosystem

5.3 Roam NFT


The Roam NFT acts as a deployment license for ROAM routers, granting holders access to the global Wi-Fi OpenRoaming network. In addition to serving as a digital identity, the Roam NFT provides multiple rewards, including cloud mining opportunities, NFT staking, and OG community benefits. This multi-functional NFT plays a crucial role in expanding and enhancing the ROAM decentralized network infrastructure.

6. ROAM’s Funding and Growth Potential


Founded in 2021, ROAM has successfully secured $7 million in funding across two investment rounds, positioning itself as a key player in the decentralized wireless (DeWi) space.

Seed Round (2021): In its early stages, ROAM raised $2 million in seed funding, providing essential capital for project initiation, infrastructure development, and early-stage technology innovation.

Strategic Funding Round (Late 2023): By late 2023, ROAM secured an additional $5 million in strategic investment, attracting leading institutional investors, including Samsung Next, further validating its market potential and long-term vision.

Strong Institutional Backing: Beyond these funding rounds, ROAM has garnered continued support from renowned institutional investors, further reinforcing its position in the decentralized wireless (DeWi) sector. Key investors include Anagram, Volt Capital, Comma3 Ventures, ECMC Group, Awesome People Ventures, Stratified Capital, and DePIN Labs. This strong institutional backing provides ROAM with the necessary resources to drive technological innovation, expand market reach, and accelerate ecosystem development.

In comparison to major DePIN projects such as IoTeX, io.net, and Helium, which have raised substantially larger capital, ROAM has demonstrated exceptional efficiency in capital utilization, achieving significant technological and market advancements with a leaner investment structure. This highlights ROAM’s strong market positioning, scalability, and long-term growth potential within the decentralized wireless sector.

7. Future Outlook: Establishing the World's Leading DeWi Ecosystem


ROAM remains committed to expanding its global node coverage, deepening Web3 application integration, and enhancing the overall user experience to ensure the sustained growth of its ecosystem. With increasing capital investment and strategic partnerships, ROAM is poised to become a global leader in decentralized wireless networks, driving the next-generation Web3 connectivity revolution and enabling a seamless, decentralized communication infrastructure worldwide.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investment involves risk. This content does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. Traders should conduct their own research and assess their risk tolerance.


*$support/forms/sbidGKF4B1HQ$*

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

The post Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave DAO is gearing up for a significant overhaul by shutting down over 50% of underperforming

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

The post New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne Harris issued a guidance letter on W

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Related Articles

Getting Started with Elympics - Building the New Era of Entertainment

Getting Started with Elympics - Building the New Era of Entertainment

Key Takeaways:1) Elympics is an entertainment infrastructure, bridging brands & IPs to Play2Win mini-games across superapps and social platforms.2) Elympics SDK allows developers to build skill-based

What Is TERM Finance? 5 Key Features Analysis on How TERM Solves DeFi Lending Dilemmas

What Is TERM Finance? 5 Key Features Analysis on How TERM Solves DeFi Lending Dilemmas

In today's evolving crypto finance landscape, TERM Finance is gradually gaining market attention as an innovative protocol focused on solving the &#34;impossible triangle&#34; problem of DeFi lending,

November MX Zone Events Report

November MX Zone Events Report

The sustained rise in Bitcoin prices has driven the recent market surge, igniting enthusiasm in the cryptocurrency market. The MX token also reached $3 in this surge, continuing its climb from last mo

September MX Zone Events Report

September MX Zone Events Report

1. September Airdrop Events Data PerformanceMEXC holds exclusive airdrop events for MX token holders every month. If you hold a certain amount of MX tokens for a period, you can participate in these f

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus