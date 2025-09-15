MEXC Account Frozen? Withdrawal Limits & How to Fix Restricted Account Issues

Key Takeaways: MEXC account freezes are typically temporary security measures designed to protect your assets from unauthorized access. Security setting changes automatically trigger a 24-hourKey Takeaways: MEXC account freezes are typically temporary security measures designed to protect your assets from unauthorized access. Security setting changes automatically trigger a 24-hour
Key Takeaways:
  1. MEXC account freezes are typically temporary security measures designed to protect your assets from unauthorized access.
  2. Security setting changes automatically trigger a 24-hour withdrawal freeze to protect against unauthorized access attempts.
  3. Most account restrictions resolve within 1-3 business days through MEXC's self-service risk control portal.
  4. Withdrawal limits operate on a rolling 24-hour basis, not calendar days, resetting exactly 24 hours after each transaction.
  5. Enabling withdrawal whitelists and two-factor authentication provides the strongest protection against account compromises and unauthorized transfers.
  6. Anti-money laundering restrictions require documentation submission and may take up to 30 days for complex investigations.

Facing a frozen MEXC account can be stressful, especially when you need access to your funds. Whether it's withdrawal restrictions, KYC requirements, or security freezes, understanding the causes and solutions helps you resolve issues quickly. This comprehensive guide covers everything from common freeze triggers to step-by-step recovery processes, ensuring you regain full account access efficiently.


MEXC Account Frozen: Common Causes and Quick Solutions

Account freezing refers to the temporary blocking or restriction of a user's cryptocurrency trading account, preventing them from making transactions or withdrawing funds. The duration of a cryptocurrency account freeze and the unfreezing procedure may vary depending on the platform or regulatory agency's policies.
During the freeze period, users are usually unable to make transactions, withdraw funds, or perform other account-related operations. You need to contact the trading platform to confirm the reason for your account freeze and follow the platform's procedures to unfreeze the account. Below are some common reasons for account freezes.
When your MEXC account gets frozen, you'll typically notice that while you can still log in and view your portfolio, certain critical functions become unavailable. Most account freezes are temporary security measures designed to protect your assets. Understanding why these restrictions occur can help you resolve them quickly and prevent future issues.

Security Settings Changes and Login Issues

Security Settings Change

When you modify the mobile number/email previously linked to your account, or unlink the Google Authenticator previously linked to your account, after the modification is successful, withdrawals of cryptocurrencies and fiat will be prohibited for 24 hours.
This 24-hour security freeze actually serves as a protective buffer. If an unauthorized person gained access to your account and attempted to change these security settings, this delay gives you crucial time to notice the changes and contact MEXC support before any funds can be moved. During this period, you can continue trading normally and making deposits, but withdrawal functions remain temporarily disabled.


Multiple Incorrect Login Attempts

If you enter the wrong password 5 times in a row during account login, your account will be restricted from logging in for 2 hours. If you enter the wrong password 5 times again, your account will be restricted from logging in for 24 hours. After 24 hours, the restriction will be lifted, and you can try logging in again.
If you wish to lift the freeze earlier, you can follow the prompts on the login page to reset your password and unfreeze the account. If you are unable to reset the password yourself due to a loss of security verification items, you can apply to reset the security verifications on the reset security verification page.
The progressive login restriction system operates on a escalating timeline. After the first five failed attempts, you'll face a two-hour restriction, followed by a 24-hour restriction for subsequent failures. However, you don't have to wait this out passively. MEXC provides several recovery options including password reset through email verification or contacting customer service for manual verification if you've lost access to your registered email or phone number.



Assets Received From an Unknown Source

If you are certain that the assets are from an unknown source, please do not use them. The sender or judicial authorities could ask you to return the assets after you use them, which may lead to unnecessary losses such as your account being frozen. Please provide your UID and screenshots of the deposit, and consult online customer service to help determine the source of the assets and assist you in returning them.
MEXC's anti-money laundering systems continuously monitor for suspicious transactions. When you receive cryptocurrency from unknown sources, the platform's automated systems may flag your account for review. These systems analyze transaction patterns, source addresses, and other blockchain data to identify potentially illicit funds. The safest approach is to immediately contact MEXC customer service with detailed transaction information rather than attempting to use these assets.


Deposited to Someone Else's Account

You can provide feedback to MEXC customer service and submit the relevant proof and screenshots. If customer service verifies the situation, the platform will assist in imposing a 48-hour withdrawal restriction on the related account. You should promptly report the incident to the police and, after reporting, contact customer service as soon as possible to provide the police report receipt so we can offer further assistance.
When you accidentally send funds to someone else's account, MEXC implements a 48-hour emergency protection protocol. This temporary freeze on the recipient's withdrawals provides a critical window for recovery efforts. The platform's customer service team can facilitate communication between parties and assist with fund recovery, particularly when proper documentation including police reports are provided.


P2P Order Dispute

During P2P transactions, if you receive additional funds due to the other party's operational error, please do not use these assets. If you use them and the other party requests a return, you may face risks such as your account being frozen. You can consult MEXC online customer service for assistance in returning the additional funds.


Repeatedly Canceling OTC Buy Orders

In OTC transactions, if you cancel buy orders for cryptocurrencies for personal reasons ("I don't want to trade") 5 times consecutively, your account will be unable to buy cryptocurrencies for the next 24 hours. After 24 hours, the restriction will be lifted, and you can continue using OTC buy crypto services.


Self-Imposed and Anti-Money Laundering Restrictions


Proactive Personal Account Freeze

If you notice suspicious activity on your account, such as abnormal logins, trades, withdrawals, or transfers, to protect your assets, you can choose to freeze your account or contact online customer service to do so. Once the account is frozen, you will not be able to log in or trade. If you want to unfreeze your account, please contact MEXC online customer service for assistance.
If you can still log in to your account, you can freeze it by following the prompts in the security settings on the MEXC platform. If your account has been stolen and you cannot log in, you can directly communicate with MEXC online customer service to freeze the account with their assistance.
MEXC's self-freeze feature represents one of the most powerful security tools available to users. Unlike restrictions imposed by the platform, this freeze is completely under your control and demonstrates MEXC's commitment to user asset protection. You can implement this emergency measure either through your account security settings or by contacting customer service directly if you're unable to access your account.


Anti-Money Laundering Restriction

When your account triggers an anti-money laundering restriction, some functions will be limited. You can go to the submit risk control removal information page and click the [Apply] button. Follow the prompts to submit the required information and cooperate with MEXC officials for the review.
Please do not trust any third parties offering account unfreezing services to avoid additional losses. Once your application is approved, you will regain full access to your account's functions.
Anti-money laundering restrictions are triggered by sophisticated algorithms that analyze trading patterns for compliance violations. When these restrictions occur, MEXC provides a self-service portal where you can submit required documentation for review. The process typically involves uploading identity documents, source of funds verification, and detailed explanations of your trading activities. Processing times range from 1-3 business days for standard cases to 30 days for complex investigations.


MEXC Withdrawal Limits: KYC Requirements and Daily Limits Explained

MEXC operates a tiered withdrawal system that balances user privacy with regulatory compliance. Understanding these limits helps you plan your trading activities and determine whether identity verification suits your needs.
Current withdrawal limits operate as follows: Unverified accounts can withdraw up to 30 BTC daily, which translates to approximately $600,000 to $1.8 million depending on current Bitcoin prices. This generous limit allows significant trading activity without requiring personal documentation. Primary KYC verification increases your limit to 80 BTC daily, while Advanced KYC unlocks the maximum 200 BTC daily withdrawal capacity.


KYC Verification Process and Benefits

MEXC's KYC is divided into primary KYC and advanced KYC. The table below clearly shows the differences between the two types of verification.
Primary KYC verification typically processes within 24 hours and requires only basic documentation including a government-issued photo ID. The process involves uploading clear images of your identification document's front and back, ensuring all corners are visible and text is readable. Once approved, your daily withdrawal limit increases from 30 BTC to 80 BTC, and you gain access to MEXC Savings events and promotional activities.
Advanced KYC builds upon primary verification by adding facial recognition technology. This tier requires approximately 48 hours for processing and involves taking a live selfie that MEXC's systems match against your submitted identification. Advanced verification unlocks the maximum 200 BTC daily withdrawal limit and provides access to fiat banking services in supported regions, including SEPA EUR withdrawals for European users.
The verification process accommodates users worldwide through both web and mobile platforms. MEXC's streamlined approach typically results in fewer document rejections compared to other exchanges, thanks to clear submission guidelines and automated quality checks that flag common issues before manual review.


How to Fix MEXC Frozen Balance and Asset Restrictions

Understanding Asset Freeze Types

Frozen Due To Open Orders

If you place limit orders or similar types of orders in spot or futures trading, your assets will be temporarily frozen, and the frozen assets cannot be used again. If you want to use the frozen assets, go to the trading page, find the corresponding order, and cancel it to unfreeze the assets.
Trading-related asset freezes represent the most common type of restriction users encounter. When you place limit orders in spot or futures markets, MEXC automatically reserves the required funds to ensure order execution. These frozen assets appear in your balance but cannot be used for other purposes until the order is either filled or cancelled. This mechanism prevents overselling and ensures market integrity.


Frozen During Withdrawal

When you initiate a withdrawal request, the portion of tokens you requested for withdrawal will be frozen and will be withdrawn on-chain to the wallet address or platform address you provided. If you wish to cancel the withdrawal before confirming the withdrawal SMS or email, you can go to the "Withdrawal" column and select [Cancel] for the withdrawal. The withdrawn assets will be unfrozen.
  • Web: On the MEXC official website, navigate to the [Wallets] section in the main menu, select [Funding History] and then choose [Withdrawal] on the funding history page to cancel the withdrawal.
  • App: In the MEXC App, tap on the user icon in the top left corner of the homepage, select [Transactions], then choose [Deposits/Withdrawals] and tap [Withdrawal] to cancel.


Withdrawal processing involves multiple stages with different cancellation windows. Initially, when you submit a withdrawal request, funds are immediately frozen but can typically be cancelled within the first 10-15 minutes. Once MEXC's internal security systems begin processing the transaction and submit it to the blockchain network, cancellation becomes impossible as the transaction enters an irreversible state.


Frozen When Sending Gifts

Gifts is a feature in the MEXC App. When you send cryptocurrencies to friends in the form of a gift, your assets will be frozen. The unclaimed amount will be refunded to your account after 48 hours and cannot be refunded early.


Frozen Due To Events

When you successfully participate in events such as fixed-term products in Savings on the MEXC platform, the assets involved in the event will be temporarily frozen and cannot be used for trading or withdrawals. You will need to wait until the assets are unlocked before you can use them again.


Entered the Wrong Memo/Tag During Deposit, and the Incorrect Memo/Tag Belongs to Another User

You can contact MEXC customer service to assist in reaching out to the other party to request the return of your assets, but there is no guarantee that the recipient will cooperate. To ensure the safety of your assets, MEXC customer service will apply for a temporary freeze of the assets for 48 hours and recommends that you report the incident to the police immediately.


Deposit Confirmation and Withdrawal Management

Unable to Trade After Digital Assets Are Transferred In

Please check the MEXC's deposit page to see if any tokens are in a pending deposit status. Tokens in this status will show a balance in your assets and can be traded, but cannot be transferred (including internal transfers), withdrawn, or used for OTC trading until the deposit is fully credited. You can wait for the tokens to be fully credited before performing transfers, withdrawals, or OTC trading.
  • Web: On the MEXC official website, navigate to [Wallets] in the main menu and select [Funding History]. You can check the status of the deposit under the "Deposit" tab.
  • App: In the MEXC App, tap on the user icon in the top left corner of the homepage, select [Transactions], then choose [Deposits/Withdrawals]. Tap [Deposit] to check the status of the deposit.
MEXC employs a sophisticated two-stage deposit confirmation system that balances trading speed with security. During the initial stage, after receiving just one or two blockchain confirmations, funds become available for spot and futures trading while remaining restricted for withdrawals and transfers. This pre-crediting system allows immediate trading opportunities while ensuring transaction security through additional confirmation requirements.
Full asset availability requires different confirmation counts depending on the cryptocurrency network. Bitcoin requires six confirmations for complete functionality, while Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens need twelve confirmations. This system prevents double-spending attacks while enabling rapid trading access.


Withdrawal Limit

MEXC has a 24-hour withdrawal limit for platform accounts. If you exceed this limit, you will need to wait 24 hours before you can continue withdrawing funds.
You can also increase your withdrawal limit by completing KYC verification. After completing primary KYC, your 24-hour limit will be increased to 80 BTC, and after completing advanced KYC, your 24-hour limit will be raised to 200 BTC.
MEXC's withdrawal limits operate on a rolling 24-hour basis rather than calendar days. This means limits reset exactly 24 hours after each individual withdrawal, not at midnight. Understanding this system helps users plan large withdrawals across multiple periods and manage liquidity needs effectively.


Withdrawal Photo Identification

For users whose withdrawals have been restricted, to prevent unauthorized access, a photo of the user holding their ID must be provided to verify their identity.


Withdrawal Whitelist Security Restriction

If you have enabled this feature, any newly added withdrawal whitelist addresses will require a 24-hour waiting period before withdrawals can be made. If you disable this feature after enabling it, your account will also need to wait 24 hours before withdrawals can be processed.


The withdrawal whitelist security feature provides robust protection against unauthorized access. When enabled, you can only withdraw to pre-approved addresses, and any new addresses require a 24-hour waiting period before becoming active. This security measure remains effective even if your account credentials are compromised, as attackers cannot add their own withdrawal addresses without waiting through the security delay.


Stolen Funds Inflow Freeze

If your cryptocurrency has been stolen, scammed, or obtained through other illegal means and transferred to MEXC, you can click on [Report Abnormal Funds] and submit a report after filling in the details. Based on the information you provide, MEXC may temporarily freeze any assets suspected of being stolen to ensure the security of the assets.



MEXC Account Recovery: Step-by-Step Unfreezing Process

Recovering a restricted MEXC account requires following specific procedures that vary depending on your restriction type. The platform provides both automated and manual recovery options designed to resolve issues efficiently while maintaining security standards.
For most risk control restrictions, MEXC offers a self-service portal accessible through their support section. This system allows you to upload required documentation including government identification, proof of address, and source of funds verification. The portal accepts up to nine files per submission with a maximum size of 10MB each, supporting JPG, JPEG, PNG, and PDF formats.
Processing times depend on restriction complexity. Standard risk control applications typically resolve within 1-3 business days, while complex anti-money laundering cases may require up to 30 days for thorough investigation. During this period, MEXC's compliance team reviews submitted documentation, conducts blockchain analysis when necessary, and may request additional information.
Once your account is recovered, implementing comprehensive security measures prevents future restrictions and protects your assets. Essential steps include enabling two-factor authentication through Google Authenticator, setting up withdrawal whitelists with trusted addresses, and maintaining regular security audits of your account settings.
MEXC recommends using hardware security keys for maximum protection, especially for accounts holding significant cryptocurrency values. Regular monitoring of login history and trade records helps identify suspicious activity early, while proper operational security practices including unique passwords and avoiding public WiFi for trading activities provide additional protection layers.


FAQ

Can I withdraw from MEXC without KYC?
Yes, MEXC allows withdrawals up to 30 BTC daily without identity verification, making it one of the few major exchanges supporting substantial anonymous trading. However, completing KYC verification increases limits significantly and provides access to additional platform features.
What are MEXC's daily withdrawal limits?
Limits depend on verification level and operate on rolling 24-hour periods. Unverified accounts can withdraw 30 BTC daily, Primary KYC users access 80 BTC daily, and Advanced KYC users enjoy 200 BTC daily limits. These amounts translate to hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars depending on current Bitcoin prices.
How long does account unfreezing take?
Resolution times vary by restriction type. Automatic restrictions like security setting changes resolve in exactly 24 hours, while manual reviews for risk control applications take 1-3 business days. Complex anti-money laundering investigations may require up to 30 days for complete resolution.
Why is my withdrawal under review?
MEXC's security systems flag withdrawals based on amount anomalies, new destination addresses, unusual geographic patterns, or account risk scores. The review process ensures transaction legitimacy and protects both user funds and platform integrity against fraudulent activities.

Conclusion

MEXC account restrictions are typically temporary security measures designed to protect your assets. Most issues resolve within 24-48 hours through proper procedures, whether it's waiting out security delays or submitting required documentation. By understanding these processes and implementing strong security practices, you can minimize future restrictions and trade confidently on the platform.

Disclaimer: This information provides reference guidance only and does not constitute investment advice. MEXC policies may change without notice. Users should verify current requirements through official MEXC channels and exercise caution when trading cryptocurrency.

