MEXC Account Frozen? Withdrawal Limits & How to Fix Restricted Account Issues





Key Takeaways:

MEXC account freezes are typically temporary security measures designed to protect your assets from unauthorized access. Security setting changes automatically trigger a 24-hour withdrawal freeze to protect against unauthorized access attempts. Most account restrictions resolve within 1-3 business days through MEXC's self-service risk control portal. Withdrawal limits operate on a rolling 24-hour basis, not calendar days, resetting exactly 24 hours after each transaction. Enabling withdrawal whitelists and two-factor authentication provides the strongest protection against account compromises and unauthorized transfers. Anti-money laundering restrictions require documentation submission and may take up to 30 days for complex investigations.





Facing a frozen MEXC account can be stressful, especially when you need access to your funds. Whether it's withdrawal restrictions, KYC requirements, or security freezes, understanding the causes and solutions helps you resolve issues quickly. This comprehensive guide covers everything from common freeze triggers to step-by-step recovery processes, ensuring you regain full account access efficiently.









Account freezing refers to the temporary blocking or restriction of a user's cryptocurrency trading account, preventing them from making transactions or withdrawing funds. The duration of a cryptocurrency account freeze and the unfreezing procedure may vary depending on the platform or regulatory agency's policies.

During the freeze period, users are usually unable to make transactions, withdraw funds, or perform other account-related operations. You need to contact the trading platform to confirm the reason for your account freeze and follow the platform's procedures to unfreeze the account. Below are some common reasons for account freezes.

When your MEXC account gets frozen, you'll typically notice that while you can still log in and view your portfolio, certain critical functions become unavailable. Most account freezes are temporary security measures designed to protect your assets. Understanding why these restrictions occur can help you resolve them quickly and prevent future issues.





This 24-hour security freeze actually serves as a protective buffer. If an unauthorized person gained access to your account and attempted to change these security settings, this delay gives you crucial time to notice the changes and contact MEXC support before any funds can be moved. During this period, you can continue trading normally and making deposits, but withdrawal functions remain temporarily disabled.





If you enter the wrong password 5 times in a row during account login, your account will be restricted from logging in for 2 hours. If you enter the wrong password 5 times again, your account will be restricted from logging in for 24 hours. After 24 hours, the restriction will be lifted, and you can try logging in again.

If you wish to lift the freeze earlier, you can follow the prompts on the login page to reset your password and unfreeze the account. If you are unable to reset the password yourself due to a loss of security verification items, you can apply to reset the security verifications on the reset security verification page.

The progressive login restriction system operates on a escalating timeline. After the first five failed attempts, you'll face a two-hour restriction, followed by a 24-hour restriction for subsequent failures. However, you don't have to wait this out passively. MEXC provides several recovery options including password reset through email verification or contacting customer service for manual verification if you've lost access to your registered email or phone number.









If you are certain that the assets are from an unknown source, please do not use them. The sender or judicial authorities could ask you to return the assets after you use them, which may lead to unnecessary losses such as your account being frozen. Please provide your UID and screenshots of the deposit, and consult online customer service to help determine the source of the assets and assist you in returning them.

MEXC's anti-money laundering systems continuously monitor for suspicious transactions. When you receive cryptocurrency from unknown sources, the platform's automated systems may flag your account for review. These systems analyze transaction patterns, source addresses, and other blockchain data to identify potentially illicit funds. The safest approach is to immediately contact MEXC customer service with detailed transaction information rather than attempting to use these assets.





You can provide feedback to MEXC customer service and submit the relevant proof and screenshots. If customer service verifies the situation, the platform will assist in imposing a 48-hour withdrawal restriction on the related account. You should promptly report the incident to the police and, after reporting, contact customer service as soon as possible to provide the police report receipt so we can offer further assistance.

When you accidentally send funds to someone else's account, MEXC implements a 48-hour emergency protection protocol. This temporary freeze on the recipient's withdrawals provides a critical window for recovery efforts. The platform's customer service team can facilitate communication between parties and assist with fund recovery, particularly when proper documentation including police reports are provided.





During P2P transactions, if you receive additional funds due to the other party's operational error, please do not use these assets. If you use them and the other party requests a return, you may face risks such as your account being frozen. You can consult MEXC online customer service for assistance in returning the additional funds.





In OTC transactions, if you cancel buy orders for cryptocurrencies for personal reasons ("I don't want to trade") 5 times consecutively, your account will be unable to buy cryptocurrencies for the next 24 hours. After 24 hours, the restriction will be lifted, and you can continue using OTC buy crypto services.









If you notice suspicious activity on your account, such as abnormal logins, trades, withdrawals, or transfers, to protect your assets, you can choose to freeze your account or contact online customer service to do so. Once the account is frozen, you will not be able to log in or trade. If you want to unfreeze your account, please contact MEXC online customer service for assistance.

If you can still log in to your account, you can freeze it by following the prompts in the security settings on the MEXC platform. If your account has been stolen and you cannot log in, you can directly communicate with MEXC online customer service to freeze the account with their assistance.