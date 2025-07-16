To ensure the security of user accounts, the MEXC platform provides a two-factor authentication mechanism, requiring users to link their accounts with at least two security verification methods,To ensure the security of user accounts, the MEXC platform provides a two-factor authentication mechanism, requiring users to link their accounts with at least two security verification methods,
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/How to Chan...EXC Account

How to Change the Email Address Linked to Your MEXC Account

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00139034-0.39%
Chainlink
LINK$15.24-0.52%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003112+0.54%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01296-0.84%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27257-0.46%

To ensure the security of user accounts, the MEXC platform provides a two-factor authentication mechanism, requiring users to link their accounts with at least two security verification methods, including mobile phone number, email address, and Google Authenticator.

In this article, we will show you how to change the email address linked to your MEXC account. If you want to learn how to change the Google Authenticator linked to your account, you can refer to the guide "How to Transfer Google Authenticator for MEXC to a New Mobile Phone.

Website


Open and log in to the official MEXC website. In the top right corner of the homepage, click on the user icon and select [Security].


On the Security page, click on [Change] on the right of "Email Verification."


Enter the new email address and the verification code. Then, enter the verification code for the old email address and the Google Authenticator code / SMS verification code.

After filling in, click on [Confirm] to complete the email address change.


You can return to the Security page and you will see that you have changed your linked email address.

Please note that within 24 hours after changing your linked email address, withdrawals and fiat withdrawals are prohibited.


App


This tutorial about the operational process on the app is explained using an iOS phone as an example. The operational steps for Android phones are exactly the same.

On the MEXC App's homepage, tap on the user icon in the top left corner and select [Security]. On the Security page, tap on [Email Verification] to enter the page for changing the email address.

Enter the new email address and the verification code. Then, enter the verification code for the old email address and the Google Authenticator code / SMS verification code. Tap on [Confirm] to complete the email address change.


You can tap on the user icon in the top left corner of the homepage to enter the Profile page, where you can check the new email address after changing.


Please note that within 24 hours after changing your linked email address, withdrawals and fiat withdrawals are prohibited.


Email modifications are usually made when a user's original email is no longer in use or has been compromised and is unusable. If your email has been compromised, please change your associated email as soon as possible to ensure the security of your MEXC account and safeguard your personal assets.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Lately, different nations of the world have been working tirelessly and in collaboration with one another to reduce the number of crypto scams and sanction the perpetrators in charge of organizing the

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

According to the 30-day revenue data available on DefiLlama, Tron is the highest-earning blockchain network, generating $35.4 million in protocol revenue, nearly four times Ethereum’s $9.1 million, wh

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

The post Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentral

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started building batteries in the U.S. for the first time ever. On Wednesday, the company confirmed production had kicked off at its new $13.9 billion battery plant in Liberty, North Caroli

Related Articles

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

1. Login1.1 How do Ilog inwhen neither mymobilenumber noremail are accessible?If you remember your account login password:On the Web: On the official login page, enter your account and password, then

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

1. What Is Liquidation (Margin Call)? When Does It Most Often Occur?Liquidation (also called &#34;margin call&#34;) happens when an account's maintenance margin rate falls below the platform's require

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot tradin

What Are Prediction Futures?

What Are Prediction Futures?

Cryptocurrency futures trading attracts countless investors with its high leverage and the ability to profit in both rising and falling markets. However, its complex mechanisms such as margin, leverag

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus