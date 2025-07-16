In regard to Google Authenticator, we previously introduced "Linking Google Authenticator" and "How to Transfer Google Authenticator for MEXC to a New Mobile Phone." Today, we will discuss how toIn regard to Google Authenticator, we previously introduced "Linking Google Authenticator" and "How to Transfer Google Authenticator for MEXC to a New Mobile Phone." Today, we will discuss how to
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/How to Unli...r from MEXC

How to Unlink Google Authenticator from MEXC

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003099-0.09%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27135-0.78%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GET
GET$0.001071-2.98%
Checkmate
CHECK$0.02296+359.20%


In regard to Google Authenticator, we previously introduced "Linking Google Authenticator" and "How to Transfer Google Authenticator for MEXC to a New Mobile Phone." Today, we will discuss how to unlink Google Authenticator.

Website


Open and log in to the official MEXC website, then select [Security] from the dropdown menu under the user icon at the top right corner of the homepage.


On the Security page, click the [Remove] button to the right of "MEXC/Google Authenticator."


Click [Get Code], enter the verification code sent to your linked email address / mobile phone number, and then enter the Google Authenticator code.


After filling out the information, click [Submit] to successfully unlink Google Authenticator.


If your Google Authenticator is lost and you are unable to fill in the "MEXC/Google Authentication Code" field during the unlinking process, you can click on [Reset Security Verification?] below.


On the "Reset Security Verification" page, check "Reset Google Authenticator" and click [Reset].


Click [Get Code], enter the verification code sent to your linked email address, and click [Confirm].


Fill in your last login date, login country or region, check your recently traded pairs, and select your current total assets on MEXC. Then, click [Next].


On the "Reset Security Verification" page, enter a contactable mobile number and obtain the SMS verification code. Then, submit a photo of yourself holding your ID, check "I have read and understand the terms," and click [Submit].

After you submit your application, it will be reviewed by the official MEXC customer service. The review process will take 1 working day. Once the review is approved, your original Google Authenticator will be unlinked.


When you return to the Security page, you will see that the Google Authenticator for your account has been successfully unlinked.

It is important to note that withdrawals and fund transfers will be prohibited for 24 hours after unlinking Google Authenticator.


App


The following tutorial uses the iOS version of the app for demonstration purposes, but the process is identical for Android users.

On the MEXC App's homepage, tap the user icon in the top left corner and select [Security]. On the Security page, tap [Google Authenticator] to enter the page to modify Google Authenticator.

Enter your login password, email/SMS verification code, and the Google Authenticator code. Then, tap [Confirm], and Google Authenticator will be successfully unlinked.

If your Google Authenticator is lost and you are unable to enter the Google Authenticator code during the unlinking process, you can tap on [Reset Security Verification?] below.


On the "Reset Security Verification" page, check "Reset Google Authenticator" and tap [Reset].

Tap [Get Code], enter the verification code sent to your linked email address, and tap [Submit].

Fill in your recent login date, login country or region, check your recently traded pairs, and select your current total assets on MEXC. Then, tap [Next].

On the "Reset Security Verification" page, enter a contactable mobile number and obtain the SMS verification code. Then, submit a photo of yourself holding your ID, check "I have read and understand the terms," and tap [Submit].

After you submit your application, it will be reviewed by the official MEXC customer service. The review process will take 1 working day. Once the review is approved, your original Google Authenticator will be unlinked.


When you return to the Security page, you will see that the Google Authenticator for your account has been successfully unlinked.


It is important to note that withdrawals and fund transfers will be prohibited for 24 hours after unlinking Google Authenticator.


Google Authenticator is one of the two-factor authentication mechanisms provided by the MEXC platform to ensure the security of user accounts. Unless there are special circumstances, we do not recommend users unlink Google Authenticator on their own.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

The post Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is this ETF important? It’s one of the first funds blending corporat

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, has made comments that underscore a serious stance towards a shrinking labor market. Despite this being viewed positively, there remains ambiguity about future

Related Articles

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

1. Login1.1 How do Ilog inwhen neither mymobilenumber noremail are accessible?If you remember your account login password:On the Web: On the official login page, enter your account and password, then

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

1. What Is Liquidation (Margin Call)? When Does It Most Often Occur?Liquidation (also called &#34;margin call&#34;) happens when an account's maintenance margin rate falls below the platform's require

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot tradin

What Are Prediction Futures?

What Are Prediction Futures?

Cryptocurrency futures trading attracts countless investors with its high leverage and the ability to profit in both rising and falling markets. However, its complex mechanisms such as margin, leverag

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus