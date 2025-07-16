In addition to using the MEXC platform for Spot and Futures trading, users can also earn commissions by inviting friends. When users invite friends to use MEXC, they can earn a certain percentage ofIn addition to using the MEXC platform for Spot and Futures trading, users can also earn commissions by inviting friends. When users invite friends to use MEXC, they can earn a certain percentage of
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/Inviting Fr... Up on MEXC

Inviting Friends to Sign Up on MEXC

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Popular Events#Beginners
Sign
SIGN$0.03829-0.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Chainlink
LINK$15.21-0.39%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27237-0.15%
RWAX
APP$0.0008976-0.27%

In addition to using the MEXC platform for Spot and Futures trading, users can also earn commissions by inviting friends. When users invite friends to use MEXC, they can earn a certain percentage of commission from their referrals' Spot and Futures trades. The highest commission ratio can reach up to 60%.

1. How to Invite Friends


1.1 On the Website


Visit the MEXC official website and log in to MEXC. Click on the user icon at the top right corner and select [Referral].

On the Referral page, click [Invite Friends]. Copy the referral code and share it with friends. When new users sign up, they can fill in the referral code during sign-up to complete the invitation process.

Alternatively, copy the referral link directly and share it with friends. When new users use the referral link to open the sign-up page in their browser, the referral code will be automatically filled in.


1.2 On the App


1) On the MEXC mobile app, tap the user icon in the top left corner.
2) Select [Referral] to enter the Referral page.
3) Tap on [Invite Friends].
4) Choose to copy the referral code or referral link and use it to invite new users. Alternatively, select a template on the sharing screen and share the referral poster with friends directly.


2. Referral Rewards


When users invite friends to sign up on the MEXC platform, they will receive a certain percentage of the trading fee as commissions each time their friends complete a trade.

2.1 Commission Ratio


The Spot and Futures commission rate for standard users is 40%, with a maximum of 60% in certain regions. If users want to earn a higher commission, they can apply to become an MEXC affiliate.

Upon making a valid referral, both the referrer and the invitee will receive Futures bonus rewards.

2.2 Commission Method


The actual commission received by the referrer will be distributed in the actual crypto used by the friend for trading fee settlement. For example, if the friend uses MX to offset trading fees, the actual commission received by the referrer will be distributed in MX.

2.3 Commission Distribution Time


Spot trading commissions are distributed the next day after 00:00 (UTC+8). Futures trading commissions are distributed the next day after 09:00 (UTC+8). The actual distribution time may be subject to delays, so please refer to the actual distribution time on the next day. The commission rewards will be credited to the MEXC Spot account. Please view the commission records on the MEXC referral page.

Note:
1) The referrer's commission eligibility is valid for 1,080 days from the friend's sign-up date.
2) To ensure data accuracy and security, we only provide commission data from the past 18 months.

3. Referral History


The detailed [Referral History] and [Commission] records can be viewed on the referral page. Users can use the time filter to find the records they want to view and export the records as well.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

The post Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is this ETF important? It’s one of the first funds blending corporat

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, has made comments that underscore a serious stance towards a shrinking labor market. Despite this being viewed positively, there remains ambiguity about future

Related Articles

Kickstarter and Launchpool Events Coefficient Rules Updated and Upgraded!

Kickstarter and Launchpool Events Coefficient Rules Updated and Upgraded!

The Kickstarter and Launchpool events are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. To encourage active participation and increase rewards, MEXC has adjusted the level reward coefficient rules for

September MX Zone Events Report

September MX Zone Events Report

The MEXC platform offers exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders, helping users earn airdrop rewards from various projects. To encourage user participation and enhance airdrop earnings, MEXC made

November MX Zone Events Report

November MX Zone Events Report

In November 2024, the U.S. presidential election concluded with Trump successfully elected as the next president. The election results catalyzed a rapid rebound in the cryptocurrency market, with BTC

September MX Zone Events Report

September MX Zone Events Report

1. September Airdrop Events Data PerformanceMEXC holds exclusive airdrop events for MX token holders every month. If you hold a certain amount of MX tokens for a period, you can participate in these f

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus