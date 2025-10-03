In the competitive cryptocurrency trading market, it is crucial to choose a platform that not only provides a stable and efficient trading experience but also continuously offers additional benefits.In the competitive cryptocurrency trading market, it is crucial to choose a platform that not only provides a stable and efficient trading experience but also continuously offers additional benefits.
Introduction to MEXC Futures Events

Oct 3, 2025MEXC
In the competitive cryptocurrency trading market, it is crucial to choose a platform that not only provides a stable and efficient trading experience but also continuously offers additional benefits. MEXC has designed a comprehensive set of Futures events for both new and existing users. These events cover every stage of trading. Whether a beginner entering futures for the first time or an experienced high-frequency trader, there are tailored rewards to match different needs. Participation provides not only the potential for trading gains but also access to Futures bonuses, fee reductions, and eligibility to share in prize pools.

This article offers a complete overview of MEXC's ongoing Futures events, helping traders understand how to secure extra benefits alongside their trading activity. Users can view these events on the MEXC official website under Events → Futures in the navigation bar.


1. Get $10,000 Event


The Get $10,000 Futures bonus event is divided into two parts: New User Exclusive tasks and Advanced Tasks. The New User Exclusive has a low entry threshold, making rewards easier to obtain, while the Advanced Tasks require completing a certain cumulative trading volume before rewards can be claimed.


2. 0-Fee Traders' Fest


The 0-Fee Traders' Fest is an event by MEXC that offers zero-trading fees on 100 Futures pairs. No registration is required. Users will enjoy 0% Maker and Taker fees when trading eligible pairs.

Note:
1) During the event, fee discounts from other promotions do not apply to the event's pairs.
2) During the event, trading volumes for the event's Futures pairs will not be counted toward other Futures-related events, such as Get $10,000, Futures M-Day, Super X-Game, Futures Leaderboard, Futures Hotspot, etc.


3. Futures M-Day


M-Day is a signature MEXC Futures event where users trading USDT-M or Coin-M Futures can take part in a challenge to win free Wonder Chests for the chance to win Futures bonus rewards. These bonuses can be used as margin, and any resulting profit can be withdrawn.

Reaching a trading volume of 45,000 USDT earns one Wonder Chest. The higher the trading volume, the more chests can be obtained, and the greater the probability of finding Gems. For detailed steps on how to participate in M-Day, please refer to the guide How to Participate in M-Day?


4. Futures Hotspot


Futures Hotspot is an event where users can trade popular Futures pairs. By clicking Quick Register and trading the designated Futures during the event period, participants have the opportunity to earn Futures bonus rewards.


5. Futures Leaderboard


The MEXC Futures Leaderboard ranks users by daily PNL during the event period. The top 200 users (with daily Futures trading volume exceeding 200,000 USDT) share the prize pool, while the top 200 by trading volume also share an additional pool. Rewards are distributed daily. The Futures Leaderboard is available across daily, weekly, and monthly periods.


6. Super X-Game


Super X-Game is a recurring MEXC Futures event. Users who complete trades with leverage of 21x or higher will be automatically enrolled. In the updated Super X-Game, different levels of trading volume correspond to different rewards. In addition, the prize pool is determined by the number of eligible participants. The more participants, the larger the pool. Distribution of the prize pool is based on trading volume rankings. For full details, please refer to the event's terms and conditions.


Note: The above event rules are subject to change. Please refer to the latest rules on the event page. MEXC reserves the right to final interpretation.

7. Conclusion


The MEXC Futures events ecosystem creates layered opportunities that complement every stage of trading. Whether it is an entry-level task for beginners or competitive challenges for experienced traders, each event is designed to provide added value. By carefully reviewing the event rules and incorporating them into a broader trading plan, participants can better optimize outcomes and enhance long-term profitability.


Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

