How to View Positions and Funds in MEXC Futures Account

In Futures trading, changes in the trading volume and open interest of a Futures pair over a given period often reflect fluctuations in investor activity and capital flow. These are important market indicators that help investors analyze market sentiment, price trends, and potential risks. Interpreting this data correctly can provide valuable guidance for investors in Futures trading and help optimize trading strategies.









Futures trading volume refers to the number of contracts executed (total of buys and sells) within a specific time period. It reflects the market's level of activity and trading intensity. For a particular Futures pair, it also shows the level of investor attention on that pair.





The greater the trading volume within a given time, the more active the market is. A sudden surge in trading volume often signals imminent market volatility. Traders commonly use both trading volume and open interest to assess current market sentiment and to develop their investment strategies.













Open interest refers to the total number of outstanding contracts that have not yet been settled. It represents the scale of capital invested by market participants and the level of trading interest. An increase in open interest indicates that more capital is flowing into the market, showing that investors are interested in the current price or trend. A decrease in open interest means capital is leaving the market, suggesting that investors are closing positions or exiting, and overall market interest is declining.













Changes in trading volume can signal market activity and trend strength. When trading volume rises, it shows increased market participation. Specifically, if volume rises during a price uptrend, it can confirm bullish momentum. If volume rises during a downtrend, it can confirm bearish momentum. Conversely, falling trading volume indicates reduced market activity, which may suggest a weakening or reversal of the current trend.









When the price of a Futures pair experiences significant fluctuations, trading volume can be used to validate the reliability of a breakout.

High-volume breakout: If the price breaks a key support or resistance level with strong volume, the breakout is usually more reliable.

Low-volume breakout: If the breakout occurs with weak volume, it may be a false breakout, and the price could soon retrace.









Changes in open interest help assess the direction of capital flows and the strength of a trend. Increasing open interest suggests more capital is entering the market, indicating strong interest in future price trends. If open interest rises alongside price increases, it signals strong bullish sentiment. If open interest rises while prices fall, it signals strengthening bearish sentiment.





Decreasing open interest indicates capital is exiting the market as traders close positions. This often signals a weakening or potential end of the current trend.









If both open interest and trading volume rise, it suggests rising activity from both the bulls and bears, with the potential for higher volatility ahead. If open interest rises but trading volume falls, it indicates a wait-and-see market, possibly a preparation phase for a continued trend.













Looking at trading volume together with open interest provides a more complete picture of market sentiment and trend strength.





1) Rising Volume + Rising Open Interest: Usually indicates an active market with capital inflows, suggesting the trend may continue or accelerate. Example: In a bull market, if prices rise alongside both trading volume and open interest, it shows strong bullish sentiment and inflows of new capital.





2) Rising Volume + Falling Open Interest: Indicates market activity but with capital outflows, which may signal the end of a trend. Example: At the late stage of a bull market, if prices surge quickly while open interest declines, it suggests long positions are being closed for profit-taking.





3) Falling Volume + Rising Open Interest: Shows reduced market activity but with capital inflows, which may signal an accumulation phase. Example: During sideways consolidation, rising open interest suggests investors are positioning for a potential breakout.





4) Falling Volume + Falling Open Interest: Indicates weak market activity and declining interest, suggesting the trend may stall. Example: In a bear market, if prices drop while both trading volume and open interest fall, it reflects low sentiment and reduced participation.













When prices are rising:

1) Rising trading volume and rising open interestindicate a strong trend, suitable for adding to long positions.

2) Rising volume but falling open interestmay signal profit-taking by longs, so beware of a potential reversal.





When prices are falling:

1) Rising trading volume and rising open interestindicate strong bearish sentiment, and the downtrend may continue.

2) Falling volume but rising open interestsuggests shorts may still be building positions, requiring caution.









When prices break key levels:

1) Rising trading volume and open interest together suggest a reliable breakout, suitable for following the move.

2) Rising volume but falling open interest suggests a possible false breakout, and it's safer to wait.









When open interest rises sharply:

1) If prices surge, it shows bullish dominance.

2) If prices plunge, it shows bearish dominance, potentially leading to a deeper decline.



When open interest falls sharply:

1) If prices rise, it suggests longs are closing positions, and a pullback may follow.

2) If prices fall, it suggests shorts are closing positions, and a rebound may follow.









Extremely High Open Interest : When open interest reaches very high levels, the market becomes prone to sharp volatility (e.g., liquidations or short/long squeezes). Lower leverage is advised to manage risk.

Extremely Low Open Interest: When open interest is very low, the market trend may be weak, making short-term trades or staying on the sidelines more appropriate.





By effectively leveraging these indicators, investors can better capture trend opportunities, manage risks, and improve returns in futures trading.









By using professional third-party data platforms, you can easily monitor changes in Futures open interest for different tokens, for example, CoinGlass.





Let's take SHIB as an example. On CoinGlass , you can view SHIB's open interest changes over a selected time period, clearly displayed in chart form. You can also compare open interest across different exchanges.













On the MEXC platform, if you want to view your current Futures positions, you can find them below the candlestick chart on the Futures trading interface.









If you want to review your past trades, go to the top right corner and select Orders → Position History.













The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile and full of uncertainties. Users should constantly monitor their positions, adjusting by adding to or reducing positions as needed to avoid losses from liquidations due to market fluctuations.









Why Choose MEXC Futures? Gain an in-depth understanding of MEXC Futures trading advantages and features to help you seize opportunities in the Futures market.

How to Trade Futures on MEXC App Learn the detailed trading process on the App, allowing you to get started easily and master Futures trading.





Currently, MEXC is running a 0-Fee Trader's Fest , allowing users to significantly reduce trading costs and allowing users to spend less, trade more, and earn more. On MEXC, users can enjoy low-cost trading while staying closely aligned with market trends, capturing every fleeting opportunity, and starting a journey to financial independence.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



