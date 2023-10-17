How to Transfer Google Authenticator for MEXC to a New Mobile Phone





MEXC requires its users to employ two-factor authentication for their accounts, binding at least two of the following: mobile phone number, email address, and Google Authenticator, to ensure the security of their assets.





It is common to replace your mobile phone. If your MEXC account has Google Authenticator as part of its two-factor authentication and you want to enter the Google Authenticator code when logging in to your MEXC account on your new mobile phone, you need to transfer the Google Authenticator from your old mobile phone to the new mobile phone in advance.









This tutorial provides specific instructions using an iOS device as an example. For Android phones, the button layout may differ, but the overall process is similar.





1. Download and install Google Authenticator on the new mobile phone.





iOS users can log in to the App Store, search for "Google Authenticator," and download it as shown in the image below.





Android users can log in to the Google Play Store, search for "Google Authenticator" and download it.









2. Open Google Authenticator on the old mobile phone and tap on [≡] in the top left corner.









3. Tap on [Transfer accounts], select [Continue], and proceed with facial recognition or enter the password.









4. Choose the verification codes you want to export. By default, all verification codes are selected. You can tap on the [✓] on the left side to deselect those you do not intend to export. Then, tap on [Export].









5. Open Google Authenticator on the new mobile phone, tap on [ + ] in the bottom right corner, select [Scan a QR code], and scan the QR code from the Google Authenticator on the old mobile phone.





After the scan is complete, tap on [Next] on the old mobile phone and choose the format for saving the verification code data. If you are exporting a large volume of verification code data, you may need to scan different QR codes multiple times.





For account security, it is recommended to select [Remove all exported accounts (Recommended)], and then tap on [Finish]. This way, the Google Authenticator on the old mobile phone will no longer contain the verification code data you exported.









6. After completing the QR code scan on the Google Authenticator on the new mobile phone, tap on [OK] to finish transferring data in Google Authenticator.







