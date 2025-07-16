Many MEXCers, when trading spot or perpetual futures using the MEXC App, often find themselves facing sudden market movements. In order to seize suitable entry opportunities, they frequently need toMany MEXCers, when trading spot or perpetual futures using the MEXC App, often find themselves facing sudden market movements. In order to seize suitable entry opportunities, they frequently need to
How to Set Price Alerts

How to Set Price Alerts

Jul 16, 2025
0m
#Basic#Futures#Beginners
Many MEXCers, when trading spot or perpetual futures using the MEXC App, often find themselves facing sudden market movements. In order to seize suitable entry opportunities, they frequently need to monitor the market for extended periods of time. For experienced traders familiar with trading techniques and newcomers to futures trading, this undoubtedly becomes a mentally draining process. If your trading software possesses a feature that not only alerts you to enter the market promptly when the opportunity arises, but also allows you to focus on other matters during periods of market inactivity or consolidation, it can undoubtedly enhance the efficiency of your trading process. This feature is known as "Price Alerts." Today, let's learn how to use the Price Alerts feature on the MEXC App.

What Are Price Alerts?


Price Alerts are a notification feature that can be found on the MEXC App's spot and futures trading page. The logic behind using Price Alerts is as follows: By setting trigger conditions for price alerts, once the price reaches these predefined conditions, the MEXC App will inform users of the current price level through both in-app notifications and push notifications, delivering price alerts.

Trigger Conditions


When using Price Alerts, you need to set various trigger conditions. Notifications will be sent to MEXCers when the price triggers different conditions. However, different trigger conditions are suitable for different trading scenarios. You need to understand the logic behind using these trigger conditions and the applicable trading scenarios.

Spot Trade


On the MEXC spot trading page, when you visit the Price Alert page, there is only one trigger condition. It is:

Price Settings


When you use this type of trigger condition, it means you are monitoring whether the market price of a particular trading pair reaches a certain price level. Therefore, on this interface, you need to set a precise price as the trigger condition. At this point, some traders may choose to enter the market based on the current price level.

For Example

When trading BTC/USDT, you set a Price Alert for 31,000 USDT. If, at that moment, the market price of BTC/USDT is 30,000 USDT, you will receive a Price Alert notification when the market price of that spot trading pair reaches 31,000 USDT.

Futures Trade


On the MEXC futures trading page, when you visit the Price Alert page, a total of six trigger conditions will be displayed:

  • Price rises above

  • Price drops to

  • 24H change is over

  • 24H change is down

  • 5Min change is over

  • 5Min change is down

1. [Price rises above / drops to]


When you use one of these two triggering conditions, it means you are monitoring whether the market price of a certain trading pair reaches a specific level. Therefore, on this page, as a triggering condition, you need to set a precise price. At this point, some traders might choose to enter the market based on the current price level.

For Example

When trading the BTC/USDT perpetual futures, if you set "Price rises above" to 31,000 USDT and the market price of the BTC/USDT perpetual futures is 30,000 USDT, you will receive a price alert when the market price of BTC/USDT perpetual futures reaches 31,000 USDT.

2. [24H change is over / down]


When you use one of these two triggering conditions, it means you are observing the volatility level of a specific trading pair. Additionally, because these two triggering conditions introduce a concept of time period, specifically a 24-hour period, it is based on the condition triggered within a 24-hour oscillation range. In summary, when configuring this triggering condition, you need to set a specific percentage value.

For Example

When trading BTC/USDT perpetual futures, if you set the percentage value for "24H change is over" at 10%, and the market price of the BTC/USDT perpetual futures is 30,000 USDT, you will receive a price alert if the market price of BTC/USDT perpetual futures reaches 33,000 USDT within 24 hours.

3. [5Min change is over / down]


Similarly, when you use one of these two triggering conditions, it means you are still observing the volatility level of a specific trading pair. However, there is a 5-minute time period for this triggering condition, which is significantly shorter than 24 hours. Likewise, this condition is based on a 5-minute oscillation range. Therefore, when configuring this triggering condition, you still need to set a specific percentage value.

For Example

When trading BTC/USDT perpetual futures, if you set the percentage value for "5Min change is over" at 10%, and the market price of BTC/USDT perpetual futures is 30,000 USDT, you will receive a price alert if the market price of BTC/USDT perpetual futures reaches 33,000 USDT within 5 minutes.

How to Set Price Alerts


Setting Price Alerts for Spot Trading


1. Open MEXC App and tap [Trade] on the homepage.



2. Tap on the K-line icon - [🔔] to enter the Price Alert page.



3. Select a trading pair.



4. Set the Alert Price and tap on [Set an alert].



If the Market Price of the Spot Trading Pair Triggers the Price Alert


If the price alert condition is triggered, you will receive an in-app notification, and you will also receive a corresponding notification on your mobile device. For more details, you can find them in the Inbox section on the homepage.


If You Wish to Delete a Price Alert Condition


If you believe that a certain price alert condition has been set incorrectly and you wish to delete and reset it, tap the trash can icon.


Setting Price Alerts for Futures Trading


1. Open MEXC App and tap on [Futures] on the homepage.



2. Tap on [...] - [Alerts] to enter the Price Alerts page.




3. Tap on [Add Alert] and select a trading pair.



4. Select [Alert Type].




If You Selected [Price rises above / drops to]


  • Taking the "Price rises above" condition as an example, once you have set the value (for instance, 30,000 USDT), tap on [Create Alert].

  • Once the setup is complete, a message stating "Alert successfully created" will be displayed.


If You Selected [24H change is over / down]


  • Taking the "24H change is over" condition as an example, once you have set the value (for instance, 10%), tap on [Create Alert].

  • Once the setup is complete, a message stating "Alert successfully created" will be displayed.


If You Selected [5Min change is over / down]


  • Taking the "5Min change is over" condition as an example, once you have set the value (for instance, 10%), tap on [Create Alert].

  • Once the setup is complete, a message stating "Alert successfully created" will be displayed.


If the Fair Price of the Futures Trading Pair Triggers the Price Alert


If the price alert condition is triggered, you will receive an in-app notification, and you will also receive a corresponding notification on your mobile device. For more details, you can find them in the Inbox section on the homepage.



If You Wish to Delete a Price Alert Condition


If you believe that a certain price alert condition has been set incorrectly and you wish to delete and reset it: Take the example of deleting the "5Min change is over" condition, tap on the delete icon and then tap on [Delete] in the "Tips" pop-up.


Closing Remarks


Price Alerts are extremely practical trading auxiliary tools that can be used in a variety of trading scenarios. Within the MEXC App's futures trading section, you can achieve entry, position opening, as well as take-profit and stop-loss goals by setting up price alerts. There are six types of price alerts, and you can choose to use them opportunistically based on your specific needs. For instance, if you are concerned about specific price levels, then the "Price rises above / drops to" condition might be more suitable. If you are focused on intraday or short-term oscillation ranges, then the "24H change is over / down" and "5Min change is over / down" conditions could be more fitting. The former triggers a price alert when the market price reaches the set price condition, while the latter requires the market price to meet the set price condition within the specified time period for you to receive a price alert.

Reminders


  • Price Alerts are not currently available on the website.

  • Push notifications on mobile devices might fail due to network issues. Please ensure a stable internet connection at all times.

  • The timing of price notifications is influenced by the model and operating system of your mobile phone, which could lead to potential delays. Therefore, please exercise caution and manage your risk. Also, please make sure the MEXC App runs in the background on your mobile device and notifications are enabled.

Risk Warning: Trading involves risks and investment should be approached with caution. This content does not constitute investment advice. Please make investment decisions based on your personal investment objectives, financial situation, and risk tolerance.

