Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

PANews
2025/04/28 19:40
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000101-25.73%

Author:Coinbase & Glassnode

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Crypto markets are experiencing a major correction as we head into the second quarter of 2025. Amid heightened macro uncertainty, investor sentiment has turned defensive, with funds flocking to high-cap assets such as Bitcoin. Despite the pressure on the altcoin market, core infrastructure continues to strengthen, on-chain fundamentals remain strong, and institutional interest remains stable through ETF channels and platform development.

This report, produced jointly by Coinbase and Glassnode, focuses on market structure, position trends, and key indicators in a complex and rapidly evolving environment. The following is the essence of the report:

Crypto Market Pullback Highlights Defensive Positioning

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

 Bitcoin 's cycle in 2022 and beyond is different from previous trends, and the recovery process is slower against the backdrop of macro uncertainty

Investor sentiment has changed dramatically since the beginning of 2025. Growing concerns about a potential US recession, fiscal tightening, and global trade frictions have triggered risk aversion in the digital asset market. Excluding BTC, the total cryptocurrency market cap is $950 billion, a sharp drop of 41% from the high of $1.6 trillion in December 2024 and a 17% drop from the same period last year. Venture capital inflows have fallen back to the levels of 2017-2018. Both Bitcoin and the COIN50 index have fallen below their 200-day moving averages. This suggests that the current correction may extend until mid-2025.

Bitcoin regains dominance amid risk-off environment

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

 Bitcoin dominance rises to 63% , highest level since early 2021 as investors turn to high-trust assets

During times of turmoil, capital moves to perceived quality assets — and Bitcoin benefits from this. Bitcoin currently accounts for 63% of the total crypto market cap, its highest level since early 2021. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s share of the total cryptocurrency market cap has shrunk over the past six months, while Solana’s share has remained stable since early 2024.

Bitcoin's dominance reflects investors' preference for assets with the highest institutional accessibility and macro correlation. Despite the price drop, long-term Bitcoin holders are still accumulating, as evidenced by the reduction in liquidity supply and the sharp rise in the number of Bitcoins held at a loss, indicating renewed confidence among strategic allocators.

Cash ETFs remain critical to market structure

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

 Despite recent outflows, Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs maintain sizeable holdings, indicating continued institutional interest

ETF flows remain a key indicator of institutional investor sentiment. In the first quarter, inflows into Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs were subdued but continued, with total Bitcoin ETF balances approaching $125 billion. Although funding rates in the futures market have fallen, indicating a weakening of speculative appetite, spot ETF activity reflects long-term positioning.

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

 Large brokerages are still limiting clients’ investments in Bitcoin ETFs . If these platforms set a 2% Bitcoin allocation, it would mean that ETF net inflows would be 22 times that of 2024.

Notably, investment restrictions by large brokerages hint at a potential wave of demand if entry restrictions are relaxed.

Solana revenue exceeds all other L1 and L2 platforms

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Solana surpassed all other blockchains in the first quarter, with revenue exceeding that of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other blockchains combined.

Despite the macroeconomic shocks facing the market and the turbulent negative discussions around memecoin, Solana's revenue in the first quarter still exceeded the sum of all other L1 and L2 networks. This revenue highlights the continued stickiness of ecosystem users and shows that the capital efficiency and developer activity of the Solana ecosystem remain strong.

Stablecoins solidify their place as the backbone of crypto finance

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Stablecoin supply and on-chain transaction volume hit record highs, highlighting their increasingly important role in global digital payments.

As a core component of the crypto-financial system, stablecoins continue to attract attention. Adjusted for inactive transactions, stablecoin trading volume hit an all-time high last quarter. With falling fees and expanding use cases (from remittances to corporate payments), stablecoins are expected to attract more institutional and retail investors in 2025, especially in high-inflation economies.

Conclusion

The report believes that the crypto market may bottom out in the middle and late second quarter of 2025, laying the foundation for the trend in the third quarter of 2025. Overall, the market will show a downward trend in the short term, and then rebound and set a new high in the second half of the year. However, if the following factors occur, the above view will be invalid:

If the Fed ends quantitative tightening, it will increase global liquidity and support the crypto market. Similarly, if major economies such as the EU or China introduce more global fiscal stimulus, it may increase the M2 money supply and push up the capital available in the market.

More worryingly, further uncertainty over the trade war could prolong negative market sentiment, while global shocks could further reduce liquidity.

Related reading: Cryptocurrency Industry Report for the First Quarter of 2025: DeFi and NFT Ecosystem Trends, CEX and DEX Market Performance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase shares fell 12%, their biggest intraday drop since April.

Coinbase shares fell 12%, their biggest intraday drop since April.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Coinbase (COIN.O) stock price fell 12%, the largest intraday drop since April.
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:32
U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology

U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: "We are exploring new possibilities in decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential
U
U$0.03047+204.70%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 23:13
Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Billionaire Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has positioned his company’s Bitcoin-backed securities as a compelling alternative to conventional bank savings for retirement planning, presenting yields of 9.5% versus traditional savings rates ranging from 0.1% to 4%. During MicroStrategy’s second-quarter earnings call on July 31, Saylor highlighted the firm’s newest preferred stock offering, STRC, as especially appealing to conservative investors seeking returns on their income. Source: Strategy “ This presents opportunities for retirees and an entire demographic of investors ,” Saylor explained, emphasizing the product’s attraction for those pursuing enhanced returns without extended lock-up periods. He further noted that MicroStrategy’s preferred equity instruments provide exceptional yield-generating collateral for investors. Just watched the @Strategy earnings call and bought more $MSTR and replaced my cash reserve investment with $STRC . Not financial advice but my opinion is that the level of this firm’s performance aspiration and investor communication has no peer. @saylor @digitalphong 🔥🚀📈 https://t.co/WCgN62BsbQ — Tad Smith (@tadtweets) August 1, 2025 Saylor’s Bitcoin-Backed Retirement Plan: 9.5% Yields vs 0.1% Banks The STRC preferred stock offering successfully raised $2.5 billion on July 30, funds that were immediately deployed to purchase 21,021 Bitcoin in what became 2025’s largest US initial public offering to date. Driving the digital transformation of IPOs with $BTC . $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRC pic.twitter.com/ydraj0QTKt — Strategy (@Strategy) July 28, 2025 Strategy already announced that STRC will commence trading on the Nasdaq this Wednesday, marking it as America’s first exchange-listed perpetual preferred security from a Bitcoin treasury corporation offering monthly, board-determined dividends targeted at income-seeking investors. Notably, STRC represents the newest addition to MicroStrategy’s expanding portfolio of perpetual preferred securities designed to fund Bitcoin acquisitions. The series includes Strike (STRK), a convertible instrument with an 8% fixed dividend; Strife (STRF), a non-convertible option featuring a 10% cumulative yield; and Stride (STRD), which distributes a 10% non-cumulative dividend. This strategic positioning coincides with MicroStrategy’s announcement of record quarterly earnings totaling $10 billion , primarily fueled by Bitcoin’s appreciation from $77,000 in Q1 to above $111,000 in Q2. The Virginia-headquartered corporation, previously operating as MicroStrategy, established the blueprint for corporate Bitcoin treasury adoption and currently maintains 628,791 BTC valued at over $72.6 billion, representing approximately 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Source: Saylor/X MicroStrategy’s retirement plan initiative aligns with broader momentum toward incorporating Bitcoin into 401(k) investment options. U.S Government Greenlights Bitcoin-Backed Retirement Plans in Crypto 401(k)s Policy Change Notably, the U.S. Department of Labor withdrew its 2022 guidance discouraging cryptocurrency inclusion in workplace 401(k) programs this July. This regulatory reversal is expected to rekindle enthusiasm for cryptocurrency investment vehicles within retirement and mortgage savings frameworks. Similarly, Bitcoin adoption in retirement portfolios appears to be accelerating across multiple fronts. In May 2024, the State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB), America’s ninth-largest pension fund, allocated $99 million to Bitcoin purchases, while Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis advocated for Bitcoin inclusion in the state’s pension system. International adoption is already underway, with UK retirement schemes dedicating up to 3% of their portfolios to Bitcoin , anticipating superior returns for beneficiaries. These pension investments received guidance from Cartwright, a firm specializing in defined benefit scheme management that provides employees with guaranteed monthly retirement income based on service duration and salary levels. Performance data indicates that Cartwright-managed pension fund Bitcoin investments have generated over 60% returns in less than twelve months, significantly outpacing traditional assets, including bonds, gold, and the S&P 500. Cartwright Pension Trusts is seeing rising interest from its clients after helping a UK pension fund allocate 3% to Bitcoin in 2024, yielding a 60% in November 2024—and according to Nasri, it secured a 60% return on investment in under 12 months pic.twitter.com/dhgIuST0Yi — The Crypto Utility Guy (@UtilityGuy7) July 2, 2025 Cartwright has also published specialized research targeting corporate treasurers, defined benefit administrators, and institutional investors, focusing on Bitcoin’s practical applications, volatility characteristics, and expanding macroeconomic significance.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017803-10.55%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+34.78%
america party
AMERICA$0.0003093+4.07%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05565-0.57%
MAY
MAY$0.05009-5.84%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 00:16

Trending News

More

Coinbase shares fell 12%, their biggest intraday drop since April.

U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology

Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Bernstein: Crypto Bull Cycle ‘Still in Its Early Innings’ Given Recent Developments with Robinhood and Coinbase

3 tokens to check out before 2025 ends: The next XRP, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu