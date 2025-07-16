How to Log in to MEXC on the Website by Scanning QR Code





In the previous article, we introduced how to sign up for a MEXC account on the website . Once you already have a MEXC account, you can also log in to MEXC on the website by scanning a QR code.









First, you need to log in to your personal account on the MEXC App and tap the scan button in the top right corner.









Open the official MEXC website and click on [Log In/Sign Up] in the top right corner.









Use the MEXC App to scan the QR code on the right side.









On the MEXC App, tap on [Authorize].









After successful authorization verification, you will be logged into your MEXC account on the website and can commence your trading activities.



