Earn Profits for Free Using MEXC Futures Bonus

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
#Basic#Futures#Beginners
On the MEXC exchange, the futures bonus is a type of reward product provided to users by the platform. It can serve as margin for futures trading and can also be used to offset trading fees and funding fees. The futures bonus on the MEXC platform has the following features:

Tradeable: The futures bonus can only be used for futures trading. It may be utilized as margin for futures positions and can also offset trading fees, losses, and funding fees. It is important to note that trading fees offset using the futures bonus are not eligible for commissions.

Timeliness: Futures bonuses obtained from different events have varying validity periods, typically lasting 15 days. For specific validity periods, please refer to the event rules or the expiration time displayed in your wallet. If you obtain multiple futures bonuses sequentially, their expiration dates will be combined and extended.

For example, if you originally have a futures bonus of 100 USDT that expires on October 30, and before this validity period ends, you receive an additional futures bonus of 50 USDT with a validity period expiring on November 5, the combined futures bonus of 150 USDT will have an extended validity period until November 5.

Any remaining bonuses that are not used by the expiration date will be reclaimed. If, after the expiration date, your futures bonus is still in use (for example, if it is being used as margin for an open position), your margin will not be reclaimed immediately. It will only be reclaimed once the futures bonus is in an unused state.

Non-withdrawable and Non-transferable: The futures bonus cannot be transferred or withdrawn. If you withdraw or transfer assets from your futures account before the futures bonus is fully used, the remaining futures bonus will be cleared. However, if you generate profits from futures trading using the bonuses, the profits may be withdrawn.

How to Obtain Futures Bonus


The MEXC platform has launched numerous futures events, such as the Futures M-Day, Get $8,000, Token Airdrops, and more. By participating in these events, users can receive futures bonuses of varying amounts. As an example, we will briefly demonstrate how to obtain futures bonuses by participating in the M-Day event.

Website:


Click on [Futures M-Day] in the top navigation bar on the MEXC official homepage to be redirected to the event page. On the event page, click [Quick Register]. After successful registration, if you continue to trade during the event period and meet the trading conditions outlined in the ticket rules, the system will automatically award you the corresponding additional tickets without requiring further registration.

After the event ends, you can return to the M-Day page to check the results. The futures bonus rewards will be distributed during the settlement period.


App:


On the MEXC App homepage, tap [M-Day] in the shortcut menu to be redirected to the event page. On the event page, tap [Quick Register]. After successful registration, if you continue to trade during the event period and meet the trading conditions outlined in the ticket rules, the system will automatically award you the corresponding additional tickets without requiring further registration.

After the event ends, you can return to the M-Day page to check the results. The futures bonus rewards will be distributed during the settlement period.



How to Check Futures Bonus


Once you receive the futures bonus, you can view the total amount of remaining futures bonuses in your account.

Website:


On the MEXC official website, click [Wallets] in the top right corner and then select [Futures] to view the futures bonus balance in your futures account.



App:


On the MEXC App, tap on [Wallets] at the bottom and select [Futures] to view the futures bonus balance in your futures account.



Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


