How to Use the Auto Margin Addition Function

Oct 24, 2025
#Basic#Futures#Beginners
In cryptocurrency futures trading, margin management is a critical skill that every trader must master, as it directly determines both profitability and risk control. Among the various tools provided by MEXC, the Auto Margin Addition feature plays an especially important role. By automatically adding margin to a position when necessary, this tool helps traders reduce the risk of liquidation and strengthen the flexibility of their trading strategies.

1. What Is Auto Margin Addition?


1.1 What Is Margin?


  In cryptocurrency futures trading, margin refers to the funds deposited by a trader to open and maintain a position. When market volatility pushes a position close to its liquidation price, the system may automatically close the position, resulting in further losses. To reduce the risk of liquidation, MEXC has introduced the Auto Margin Addition feature.

1.2 What Is Auto Margin Addition?


Auto Margin Addition is a mechanism that automatically allocates additional margin to an existing isolated position in order to raise its margin level and prevent liquidation. Once this feature is enabled, if your position is about to reach the liquidation threshold, your available margin will be automatically transferred to that position to help avoid liquidation.

Each auto margin addition equals the amount required to meet the maintenance margin for that position. After margin is added, the system recalculates a more favorable liquidation price. During the Auto Margin Addition process, the system will first cancel any open orders associated with the position to ensure the margin transfer is executed smoothly.

Note: The system will automatically add margin in incremental amounts, up to a maximum of 100 times, to meet the maintenance margin for that position. If, after 100 additions, the position still fails to meet the required margin level, the position will be liquidated.


1.3 Key Features of Auto Margin Addition


  • Automatic Trigger: When a position approaches its liquidation price, the system will immediately allocate additional margin.
  • Incremental Additions: Each addition equals the amount required to meet the maintenance margin of the position.
  • Optimized Liquidation Price: Once margin is added, a more favorable liquidation price is recalculated.
  • Order Cancellation Priority: Before transferring funds, the system will cancel any unfilled opening orders related to the position to ensure margin is available.

In simple terms, this feature acts as an "automatic top-up" for positions, reducing the likelihood of liquidation due to market volatility.

2. Advantages and Risks of Auto Margin Addition


Enabling the Auto Margin Addition feature helps traders better manage risk in volatile markets. Its main advantages include:

  • Reduced Liquidation Risk: The system automatically adds funds, preventing positions from being liquidated too early during short-term market fluctuations.
  • Greater Flexibility: Provides traders with more time to adjust strategies and manage positions effectively.
  • Improved Liquidation Price: Once margin is added, a new, more favorable liquidation price is calculated, enhancing position security.
  • Automated Risk Control: Traders do not need to constantly monitor the market, as the system automatically executes the margin addition at critical moments.

However, it is also important to note:
  • If adverse price movements continue, the system will repeatedly draw from your available balance until it is depleted.
  • In extreme market conditions, liquidation may still occur even after additional margin has been applied.

3. How to Enable Auto Margin Addition


MEXC provides the Auto Margin Addition feature, which automatically transfers available funds from your wallet into your position margin when an isolated position is at risk of liquidation.

It is important to note that while this feature reduces the likelihood of liquidation, in extreme market conditions it may result in the complete loss of the assets in your Futures Account.

3.1 Web


At the bottom of the Futures trading page, under Open Position, toggle the Auto Margin Addition switch to enable it.


3.2 App


At the bottom of the Futures trading page, under Positions, toggle the Auto Margin Addition switch to enable it.


Note: Auto Margin Addition is only available in Isolated Margin Mode and is not supported in Cross Margin Mode.

4. Strategies for Using Auto Margin Addition


4.1 Set Margin Levels Appropriately


When using the Auto Margin Addition feature, traders should set their initial margin levels according to their risk tolerance and trading strategy. In practice, this means assessing market volatility and one's own trading experience to determine a margin level that both protects open positions and maximizes capital efficiency.

4.2 Combine with Stop-Loss Strategies


Auto Margin Addition cannot eliminate trading risks entirely. It is designed as a safeguard when positions face liquidation risk, rather than a substitute for risk management. Traders should therefore use it in combination with stop-loss strategies, setting clear stop-loss levels. When the market price reaches the stop-loss point, positions should be closed promptly to prevent further losses.

4.3 Monitor Market Conditions


Market conditions are constantly changing. When using the Auto Margin Addition feature, traders should closely monitor market developments and adjust their trading strategies accordingly. For example, major positive or negative news events can trigger sharp price fluctuations. In such cases, traders need to assess the risk exposure of their positions based on the significance of the news and decide whether to adjust margin levels or stop-loss points.

4.4 Conduct Regular Reviews and Adjustments


Traders should regularly review their trading performance and evaluate the effectiveness of Auto Margin Addition. Based on these reviews, adjustments can be made to trading strategies and Auto Margin Addition settings to continuously improve risk control and overall profitability.

Auto Margin Addition is an important risk management tool provided by MEXC. Traders should fully understand how it works, set it up appropriately, and use it in combination with stop-loss strategies and close monitoring of market conditions to achieve safer and more stable trading. Always remember that trading involves risk and should be approached with caution. Before using any trading feature, you should have a thorough understanding of the associated risks.

If you would like to learn more about margin calls, you can read "What is Add Margin?" for further details.

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

