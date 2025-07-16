August MX Zone Events Report





In August, the cryptocurrency market experienced an overall sluggish performance. The broader market trend fluctuated frequently, swinging between pullbacks and rebounds, ultimately showing a slight decline compared to the previous month. This broader market downturn had an impact on the price of MX tokens, which experienced minor fluctuations around the 3.7 USDT mark throughout August. Despite this, compared to the price of 2.6 USDT at the beginning of the year, MX has still achieved an impressive increase of approximately 42.3% year-to-date.





It is evident that holding MX tokens long-term can yield significant returns as the token's value appreciates. Beyond price gains, MEXC also offers exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders, providing additional opportunities to earn rewards.









In August 2024, the MEXC platform conducted a total of 120 airdrop events and distributed rewards worth over $6.34 million, with an APY as high as 42%.





According to MEXC platform statistics, as shown in the table below, the top five tokens in August's airdrop events all saw price increases of over 100%. Among them, the token ORDER had the highest growth, reaching an impressive 761.5%. Additionally, in the token growth comparison, the top three tokens all saw increases exceeding 120%, with HF and EDLC tokens rising by 139.92% and 124.76%, respectively. For more detailed information on token price increases, you can refer to the table below.





Project Name Airdrop Time (MX Commitment Time) Price Increase % (as of Aug 31) ORDER 2024/8/26 761.50% HF 2024/8/20 139.92% EDLC 2024/8/1 124.76% DEOD 2024/8/12 113.30% RFRM 2024/8/29 105.00%









Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. You can register to participate in these events if you hold at least 1,000 MX tokens.





Open the MEXC official website. At the top of the homepage, hover over [Spot] in the navigation bar, and you will find the links in the dropdown menu to access Launchpool and Kickstarter events.













If you are not an MX holder currently but wish to participate in Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you will need to purchase and hold at least 1,000 MX tokens on the MEXC platform.





In addition to gaining free access to airdrop events, holding MX tokens also entitles you to discounts on trading fees. As an MX holder, you can use MX to offset trading fees for spot and USDT-M futures, enjoying a 20% discount. Additionally, if you have held at least 1,000 MX tokens in your spot account for the past 1 days, you can benefit from a 50% discount on trading fees.





