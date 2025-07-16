MEXC Launchpool is an innovative program that allows users to stake specific tokens and earn airdrops of trending or newly listed cryptocurrencies. Tokens staked in Launchpool can be redeemed at anyMEXC Launchpool is an innovative program that allows users to stake specific tokens and earn airdrops of trending or newly listed cryptocurrencies. Tokens staked in Launchpool can be redeemed at any
What is Launchpool?

Jul 16, 2025
MEXC Launchpool is an innovative program that allows users to stake specific tokens and earn airdrops of trending or newly listed cryptocurrencies. Tokens staked in Launchpool can be redeemed at any time, and users are rewarded based on their proportion of the total staked amount. The platform supports various staking tokens such as MX, USDT, project tokens, and more. Each staking pool is designed with details specific to the respective project. This program aims to introduce users to high-quality projects while offering additional airdrop benefits for free.

1. Eligibility for Launchpool Participation


To participate in a Launchpool event, users must complete KYC (Know Your Customer) verification on the MEXC platform. Some staking events may be exclusive to new users, so participants should refer to the specific event page for details.

Participants must complete KYC verification before the event concludes to claim their token rewards. Airdropped tokens will be distributed to eligible participants' Spot accounts after the event based on their staking proportions.

Important Notes:
  • Market makers, institutional accounts, and users from restricted regions or countries are not eligible to participate in Launchpool events.
  • A minimum staking amount is usually required, and staked assets are locked for the duration of the event.
  • MX tokens staked in Launchpool can be used to participate in other events, such as Kickstarter.

2. How to Participate in Launchpool


Let's walk through the steps to participate in Launchpool events using the web platform. The process is similar on the mobile app.

2.1 How to Stake


On the MEXC homepage, hover over [Spot] and select [Launchpool] to access the event page.


From the list of ongoing Launchpool events, select the project you wish to participate in and click [Stake Now].


Once the event concludes, rewards will be distributed. Please note that the minimum staking amount varies for different events, and the details are outlined on the event page.

2.2 How to Redeem Staked Tokens


After the staking period ends, your staked tokens will be automatically redeemed, requiring no manual action.

If you wish to redeem tokens at any time before the staking period ends, go to the staking pool page of the event you participated in and click [Redeem]. Redeemed tokens will be immediately transferred to your Spot account.


2.3 How to Check Staking Rewards


On the MEXC website, hover over [Wallets] and select [EventRewards].

On the Reward History page, click on [Spot Events] and select [Launchpool] to view your reward records.


You can also view your staking rewards by selecting [Earnings Details] under "My History" on the Launchpool event page.


3. Frequently Asked Questions


3.1 Can I redeem staked tokens anytime?

Yes, you can redeem your staked tokens at any time. Once redeemed, the tokens will be immediately transferred to your Spot account.

3.2 Can I redeem tokens after the staking period ends?

After the staking period concludes, your staked tokens will be automatically redeemed, and there is no need for manual action. Note that there may be slight delays in the redemption process.

3.3 Can staked MX tokens be used to participate in other events?

Yes, staked MX tokens can simultaneously be used to participate in the Kickstarter event and enjoy double rewards.

3.4 How are daily rewards calculated?

Daily rewards are calculated as follows:
Daily Token Rewards = User's Average Daily Staked Amount / Average Daily Staked Amount of All Users × Daily Reward Pool.
Example: If you stake 100 USDT and the total daily reward pool is 10,000 USDT, and your proportion of the total staked amount is 1%, you will earn 100 USDT in rewards.
Note: There may be slight delays in rewards distribution. Users will only receive rewards if their earnings exceed $0.01. Rewards are calculated based on the actual staking time, and staking periods of less than one hour will not accrue rewards.

3.4 When are rewards calculated and distributed?

Rewards are calculated hourly, with three distribution methods:
  • Hourly Distribution: Rewards for locked assets are calculated within T+1 hours and distributed every hour.
  • Daily Distribution: Rewards are settled after T+1 days and transferred directly to Spot accounts.
  • End-of-Event Distribution: All rewards are distributed within 1 hour of the event's conclusion.
Note that specific reward distribution details will be outlined on the event page. Hourly calculations remain the standard for all events.

For more information, please refer to the Launchpool event page.

Disclaimer:This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


