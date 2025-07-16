September MX Zone Events Report









MEXC holds exclusive airdrop events for MX token holders every month. If you hold a certain amount of MX tokens for a period, you can participate in these free airdrop events. In September, MEXC hosted a total of 133 airdrop events, including 7 events from Launchpool and 126 events from Kickstarter. These airdrop events distributed rewards worth over 9 million USD, with an APY of up to 71%.





According to statistics from the MEXC platform, among all 133 airdrop rewards, the token TRC experienced an astonishing price peak increase of up to 945%, making it the highest-gaining token of the month. The second-highest gainer was the token WSM, with a peak price increase rate of 470.70%.





Among the top 10 tokens on the token price increase ranking, all tokens had price increase rates exceeding 100%, with the top four tokens experiencing price increases of over 250%.





Project Name Airdrop Time (MX Commitment Time) Price Increase % (as of 10/1) TRC 9/7/2023 945% WSM 9/29/2023 470.7% CLORE 9/8/2023 312.14% BROCK 9/26/2023 264.9% NOVAX 9/20/2023 169.4% HMT 9/16/2023 141.2% FUC 9/1/2023 128.6% PACOIN 9/22/2023 127.9% CIRI 9/25/2023 111.51% DTE 9/20/2023 104.7%









Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive events for MX Holders. If you are an MX holder, you must hold a minimum of 1,000 MX tokens for at least 30 consecutive days to participate in Kickstarter and Launchpool events.





On the MEXC official website homepage, select [Spot] from the navigation bar. There you will find links to [Launchpool] and [Kickstarter] events.









After entering the event details page, you can click the [Quick Commit] button to participate in all ongoing events with a single click. You can participate in both Launchpool and Kickstarter events simultaneously, and your MX tokens will not be locked.













If you are not yet an MX Holder and want to participate in the free airdrop events, you need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them for a specified period. Once these conditions are met, you can begin participating in these events.





For more information about how to buy MX tokens, you can read Buy MX in One Minute and follow the tutorial steps to purchase.



