August MX Zone Events Report

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
1. August Airdrop Events Performance Data


In August, MEXC conducted a total of 155 airdrop events, with 19 Launchpool events and 136 Kickstarter events. The number of events increased by 20 compared to July. The MEXC platform regularly organizes such airdrop events each month, and these free airdrop events are exclusively for MX holders.

In August, the total distributed rewards for these airdrop events were worth over 10 million USD, with an APY of up to 70%. Among the 155 airdrop reward events, MDI had the highest price increase, reaching a remarkable 542.8%. According to platform data statistics, among the top 10 tokens in terms of price increase, all of them had price increases exceeding 110%, with the top three tokens exceeding 200%.

August 2023 Top 10 Quality Tokens


Project NameAirdrop Time
(MX Commitment Time)		Price Increase
(Based on Sept 1 data)
MDI8/30/2023542.80%
FOG8/5/2023322.70%
BGT8/16/2023284.60%
MOCHI8/23/2023192.60%
TRIAS8/31/2023152.93%
UBX8/30/2023137.60%
PBX8/17/2023133.80%
TPY8/21/2023131.07%
RADA8/23/2023122.33%
PEEL8/26/2023117.90%

2. How To Participate in Airdrop Token Events


Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. If you are a MX holder, you must hold a minimum of 1,000 MX tokens for at least 30 consecutive days to participate in Kickstarter and Launchpool events.

Open the official MEXC website. In the top navigation bar, select [Spot] and you will be able to see [Launchpool] and [Kickstarter] in the submenu. Click on them to enter the event pages.


After entering the event pages, click [Quick Commit] and you will be able to participate in all the ongoing events. You can participate in both the Launchpool and Kickstarter events simultaneously, and your MX tokens will not be locked.

For more details on Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you may read the articles What is Launchpool? and How to Participate in Kickstarter?

3. Buying MX


If you are not currently an MX Holder and wish to participate in the Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you will need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them continuously. Once you meet the criteria, you can participate in events.

To learn how to purchase MX tokens, you can read the article Buy MX in One Minute and follow the tutorial's steps to purchase.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

