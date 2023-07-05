mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day
Home/Guide/Beginner's Guides/Futures/How to View Positions and Funds in MEXC Futures Account

How to View Positions and Funds in MEXC Futures Account

#Basic
#Futures
#Beginners
2023.07.5 MEXC
Share



When participating in Futures Trading, MEXCers can check their positions and funds in the futures trading interface and asset page.

1. From MEXC App


1.1 How to view funds in the futures account


  • MEXCers can view their funds in the "Available" section of the futures trading interface.


  • MEXCers can view their funds in the Wallet - Futures - Equity Value.


1.2 How to view positions


  • MEXCers can view their current position information below the futures trading interface, such as Size, Liquidation Price, Floating Unrealized Profit & Loss.


2. From MEXC Website


2.1 How to view funds in the futures account


  • MEXCers can view their funds in the "Available" section of the futures trading interface.


MEXCers can view their funds in the Wallet - My Assets - Futures.



2.2 How to view positions



  • MEXCers can view their current position information below the futures trading interface, such as the Current Position, Estimated Liquidation Price, Unrealized Profit & Loss.

  • If MEXCers can switch to Grid View to show all items, they will view all their positions simultaneously.

Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.

Beginner Benefits

Sign up and easily get New User Rewards. There is up to 1,000 USDT Futures Bonus waiting for you.

About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download App
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM