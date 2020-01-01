dogwifhat sol (WIF) токеномикасы
dogwifhat sol (WIF) туралы ақпарат
dogwifhat(WIF) is a memecoin on the Solana chain.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
dogwifhat sol (WIF) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
WIF токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Overview
Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme token operating on the Solana blockchain, utilizing the SPL token standard. It is characterized by its playful branding and community-driven nature, with no underlying protocol utility or planned product functionality as of the latest available data.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard: SPL (Solana Program Library) token
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed supply; some sources cite ~998.91 million due to rounding or minor burns)
- Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch in November 2023. There is no ongoing minting or inflation.
- Mint Authority: The token contract does not feature a "Mint_Authority" or "Freeze_Authority," meaning no further tokens can be created or frozen after the initial mint.
Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: The entire supply was minted to a single wallet and then distributed to various addresses. There is no public record of a private or public sale, nor any formal allocation to the team, advisors, or investors.
- Transparency: The team is anonymous, and there is no disclosed breakdown of allocations to team, community, or ecosystem funds.
- No Fundraising: There is no evidence that WIF was used for fundraising, ICO, or private sale.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: WIF is a meme token with no featured or planned utility beyond being held or traded for speculative purposes.
- Earning Mechanisms: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, staking rewards, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using WIF.
- Acquisition: WIF can be acquired on both centralized (e.g., Huobi Global, Gate.io, LBank, MEXC Global) and decentralized exchanges (e.g., Raydium, Orca).
- No Staking or DeFi Incentives: There is no staking, liquidity mining, or other incentive program associated with WIF.
Locking Mechanism
- No Lockups: There are no lockup or vesting schedules for WIF tokens. All tokens were freely transferable from the moment of launch.
- No Vesting: There is no evidence of any vesting contracts or time-locked allocations for team, advisors, or ecosystem.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Circulation: 100% of the token supply was unlocked and in circulation at launch. There are no future unlock events scheduled.
Token Economics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Token Standard
|SPL (Solana)
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed)
|Issuance
|All tokens minted at launch (Nov 2023)
|Mint Authority
|None (irreversible, no further minting possible)
|Allocation
|No public/private sale; distributed from initial wallet
|Team Allocation
|Not disclosed; no evidence of reserved team/advisor tokens
|Utility
|Meme token; no protocol utility or planned product
|Incentives
|None (no staking, rewards, or dividends)
|Locking/Vesting
|None; all tokens liquid at launch
|Unlocking
|100% unlocked at launch; no future unlocks
Additional Notes
- Security: The token contract has been audited, and the code is open-source.
- Community: The project is driven by community engagement and social media presence.
- Future Utility: As of the latest data, there are no announced plans for additional utility or protocol integration.
Summary
Dogwifhat (WIF) exemplifies the meme coin archetype: a fixed-supply, community-driven token with no intrinsic utility, no vesting or lockups, and no incentive mechanisms. Its value and popularity are derived entirely from social momentum and speculative trading, rather than protocol-based economics or utility.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
dogwifhat sol (WIF) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын WIF токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша WIF токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз WIF токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, WIF токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Қалай WIF сатып алуға болады
Портфеліңізге dogwifhat sol (WIF) қосқыңыз келе ме? MEXC биржасы WIF сатып алудың әртүрлі әдістерін, соның ішінде несие карталарын, банк аударымдарын және “peer-to-peer” сауданы қолдайды. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC крипто сатып алуды оңай және қауіпсіз етеді.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) бағасының тарихы
WIF бағасының тарихын талдау пайдаланушыларға өткен нарық қозғалыстарын, негізгі қолдау/қарсылық деңгейлерін және құбылмалық үлгілерін түсінуге көмектеседі. Сіз осы уақытқа дейінгі ең жоғары көрсеткіштерді бақылап жатсаңыз немесе трендтерді анықтайсыз ба, тарихи деректер - бағаны болжау мен техникалық талдаудың маңызды бөлігі.
WIF бағасының болжамы
WIF қайда бет алып жатқанын білгіңіз келе ме? Біздің WIF бағасын болжау бетіміз болашаққа көзқарасты қамтамасыз ету үшін нарықтағы жағдайды, тарихи үрдістерді және техникалық көрсеткіштерді біріктіреді.
Неліктен MEXC-ді таңдау керек?
MEXC - әлемдегі миллиондаған пайдаланушылар сенім артқан әлемдегі ең үздік криптовалюта биржаларының бірі. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC - криптомен айналысудың ең оңай жолы.
Дисклеймер
Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) сатып алыңыз
Сома
1 WIF = 0.832 USD