USDCoin (USDC) токеномикасы
USDCoin (USDC) туралы ақпарат
USDCoin (USDC) is a full reserve US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, and is based on the open source fiat stablecoin framework being developed by CENTRE.
USDCoin (USDC) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
USDCoin (USDC) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
USDCoin (USDC) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
USDC токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Overview
USDC (USD Coin) is a regulated, fully-backed digital dollar issued by Circle, a financial technology company. It is designed to provide seamless, instant, and low-cost money movement using blockchain technology. USDC is widely used across centralized and decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems for payments, trading, lending, and as a stable store of value.
Issuance Mechanism
-
Minting (Issuance):
USDC is issued (minted) when a user deposits US dollars with a Circle partner or Circle itself. For every US dollar deposited, an equivalent amount of USDC is minted on-chain. This process is fully collateralized and regulated, with regular attestations to ensure that every USDC in circulation is backed 1:1 by US dollar reserves held in segregated accounts.
-
Burning (Redemption):
When a user wishes to redeem USDC for US dollars, the corresponding USDC tokens are burned (destroyed) and the user receives fiat currency. This ensures that the circulating supply always matches the underlying reserves.
-
Recent Supply and Mint/Burn Activity:
As of August 6, 2025, the outstanding supply of USDC is approximately $62.9 billion. Daily minting and burning activity is dynamic, with recent days showing hundreds of millions of dollars in both mints and burns, reflecting active demand and redemption in the market.
Allocation Mechanism
-
No Pre-mine or Fixed Allocation:
Unlike many utility or governance tokens, USDC does not have a fixed supply or a pre-mined allocation. Its supply is elastic and determined solely by market demand for minting and redemption.
-
No Team, Investor, or Ecosystem Allocations:
There are no allocations for teams, investors, or ecosystem incentives. All USDC in circulation is fully backed by fiat deposits and is available to any user who completes the KYC/AML process required by Circle or its partners.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
-
Primary Use Cases:
- Payments: USDC is used for global payments, remittances, and settlements.
- Trading: It serves as a base pair on centralized and decentralized exchanges.
- DeFi: USDC is widely used as collateral, for lending/borrowing, and in liquidity pools.
- Savings and Yield: Users can deposit USDC in various protocols to earn yield.
-
Incentives:
USDC itself does not offer native staking or yield incentives. However, third-party platforms and DeFi protocols may offer incentives for providing USDC liquidity or using USDC as collateral.
Locking Mechanism
-
No Native Locking:
USDC does not have a protocol-level locking or vesting mechanism. All tokens are freely transferable at all times.
-
Third-Party Locking:
Some DeFi protocols may implement their own locking or vesting mechanisms for USDC deposited into their smart contracts (e.g., for yield farming or as collateral), but this is not a feature of USDC itself.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity:
There is no unlocking period for USDC. Once minted, USDC is immediately liquid and transferable. Redemption for fiat is also processed promptly, subject to the operational policies of Circle and its partners.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|USDC Implementation
|Issuance
|Minted 1:1 for USD deposits; burned on redemption
|Allocation
|No pre-mine, no team/investor allocation; supply is demand-driven
|Usage
|Payments, trading, DeFi, savings/yield
|Incentives
|No native incentives; third-party protocols may offer yield
|Locking
|No protocol-level locking; third-party smart contracts may lock USDC
|Unlocking
|No unlocking period; USDC is always liquid and redeemable
Nuances and Implications
- Transparency and Regulation:
USDC’s model is designed for maximum transparency and regulatory compliance, with regular attestations and full backing by fiat reserves.
- Elastic Supply:
The supply of USDC expands and contracts based on user demand, making it fundamentally different from capped-supply or emission-schedule tokens.
- No Native Yield:
Any yield or incentive associated with USDC comes from external protocols, not from the USDC token itself.
- No Lockups:
The absence of native lockups or vesting makes USDC highly liquid and suitable for a wide range of financial applications.
Conclusion
USDC’s token economics are intentionally simple and transparent, focusing on stability, liquidity, and regulatory compliance. Its design as a fully-backed, on-demand stablecoin distinguishes it from most other crypto tokens, with no native allocation, incentive, or locking mechanisms. This makes USDC a foundational asset for both centralized and decentralized financial systems.
USDCoin (USDC) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
USDCoin (USDC) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын USDC токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша USDC токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз USDC токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, USDC токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Дисклеймер
Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.
