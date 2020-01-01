SHIBAINU (SHIB) токеномикасы
SHIBAINU (SHIB) туралы ақпарат
Shib is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. After our initial launch a leaders group was formed by prominent members of the telegram community. This group's purpose is to allocate skills within the community to appropriate roles in Shibs development and collectively agree on decisions for Shibs future. Anyone who has skills or time they can contribute to Shib will be invited to help develop and advance Shib. This group has so far been responsible for logo creation, social media presence, marketing and website development. Shibs community is the beating heart of this project and will continue to evolve and expand.
SHIBAINU (SHIB) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
SHIBAINU (SHIB) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
SHIBAINU (SHIB) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
SHIB токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme-based, community-driven cryptocurrency ecosystem that has evolved to include multiple tokens (SHIB, BONE, LEASH, and TREAT) and a suite of DeFi and utility features. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- SHIB: Launched as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum in July 2020. The total supply was 1 quadrillion SHIB.
- 50% (500 trillion) was locked in the SHIB-ETH Uniswap liquidity pool at launch.
- 50% (500 trillion) was sent to Vitalik Buterin’s wallet. Of this, ~82% (~410 trillion) was burned, and 10% (50 trillion) was donated to the India COVID Relief Fund.
- No ICO or private sale: SHIB was not distributed via an ICO or private sale; it was made available to the public via Uniswap and other exchanges.
- TREAT: The latest addition, TREAT, is a utility and governance token, distributed through ecosystem activities, yield farming, and community engagement.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|SHIB (Initial)
|Notes
|Uniswap Liquidity Pool
|500 trillion (50%)
|Locked at launch
|Vitalik Buterin
|500 trillion (50%)
|410T burned, 50T donated, rest unaccounted for
|Project Team
|0%
|No direct allocation to team, advisors, or insiders
|Community
|100% (via above)
|All tokens distributed via public mechanisms
- TREAT: Distributed via yield farming, staking, and ecosystem participation. Specific allocation details for TREAT are available on the official documentation.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
SHIB
- Staking ("Bury"): Users can stake SHIB to receive xSHIB, which entitles holders to:
- Inflationary BONE rewards
- A share of 0.10% of swap fees from ShibaSwap (paid in ETH)
- Liquidity Provision ("Dig"): Provide SHIB and a paired asset as liquidity to earn transaction fees and additional rewards.
- Burning: SHIB can be burned via the Burn Portal, reducing supply and earning RYOSHI rewards (1% of all RYOSHI transactions distributed as rewards).
- Payments: Used as a means of payment at select merchants and within the ecosystem.
TREAT
- Governance: TREAT is the governance token for the Innovation Branch, allowing holders to vote on proposals and strategic decisions.
- Rewards: Powers WOOF Wars: Farming 2.0, an advanced yield farming mechanism. Staking TREAT (veTREAT) amplifies voting power and influences liquidity rewards.
- Access: Unlocks advanced features and services within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, including SHIB Pay (on-chain payment system).
- Dual Rewards: Liquidity providers earn both TREAT and trading fees, enhancing participation incentives.
BONE & LEASH
- BONE: Used for governance (Doggy DAO), as gas on Shibarium L2, and as a reward for validators and delegators.
- LEASH: Grants exclusivity perks, such as early access to NFT mints and land sales.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: When users stake SHIB, BONE, or LEASH, they receive xSHIB, tBONE, or xLEASH, respectively. These represent staked positions and accrue rewards.
- Yield Farming: LP tokens received from providing liquidity can be staked ("Woof") for additional rewards.
- TREAT Locking: TREAT can be locked as veTREAT (vote-escrowed TREAT) to boost governance power and yield farming rewards. The lock duration and mechanics are designed to incentivize long-term participation.
5. Unlocking Time
- SHIB Staking: No explicit minimum lock period for staking SHIB, BONE, or LEASH; users can generally unstake at any time, but may forfeit unclaimed rewards if unstaking early.
- TREAT Launchpool: For specific campaigns (e.g., Bitget Launchpool), TREAT can be locked for a defined period (e.g., 3 days) to earn rewards.
- veTREAT: The lock duration for veTREAT is not specified in the available documentation, but typically, vote-escrowed models require users to lock tokens for weeks to months to maximize rewards and voting power.
6. Deflationary Mechanisms
- Burning: Over 410 trillion SHIB (~41% of total supply) has been burned as of January 2024. An automatic burn mechanism is planned for Shibarium, but details are pending.
- No Inflation: SHIB has a fixed supply post-burn; new tokens are not minted.
7. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|SHIB
|TREAT
|BONE/LEASH
|Issuance
|1 quadrillion, all at launch
|Ongoing via ecosystem activities
|Fixed supply, distributed via DEX
|Allocation
|50% Uniswap, 50% Vitalik (burn/donate)
|Yield farming, staking, engagement
|DEX, staking, rewards
|Usage
|Staking, liquidity, burn, payments
|Governance, rewards, access, payments
|Governance, rewards, exclusivity
|Incentives
|BONE rewards, swap fees, RYOSHI
|Dual rewards, voting, advanced access
|Governance, validator rewards
|Locking
|Staking (xSHIB), LP staking
|veTREAT (vote-escrowed)
|Staking, LP staking
|Unlocking
|Flexible (no strict lock)
|Campaign-specific, veTREAT model
|Flexible
|Deflation
|Burn portal, planned auto-burn
|N/A
|N/A
8. Additional Notes
- No team or insider allocation: The project emphasizes community distribution and decentralization.
- Governance: Proposals can be submitted by any user; execution is via multi-sig wallets.
- Ecosystem Growth: The introduction of TREAT and Shibarium L2 aims to expand utility, governance, and real-world adoption.
9. Limitations and Transparency
- No explicit vesting schedule for SHIB, as all tokens were distributed at launch.
- TREAT and other tokens: For detailed allocation and vesting, refer to the official documentation and campaign announcements.
Conclusion
Shiba Inu’s token economics are designed to maximize community participation, incentivize long-term engagement, and support a growing DeFi and utility ecosystem. The combination of staking, liquidity provision, burning, and governance mechanisms—along with the introduction of TREAT—positions Shiba Inu as a dynamic, evolving project in the crypto space.
SHIBAINU (SHIB) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
SHIBAINU (SHIB) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын SHIB токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша SHIB токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз SHIB токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, SHIB токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Қалай SHIB сатып алуға болады
Портфеліңізге SHIBAINU (SHIB) қосқыңыз келе ме? MEXC биржасы SHIB сатып алудың әртүрлі әдістерін, соның ішінде несие карталарын, банк аударымдарын және “peer-to-peer” сауданы қолдайды. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC крипто сатып алуды оңай және қауіпсіз етеді.
SHIBAINU (SHIB) бағасының тарихы
SHIB бағасының тарихын талдау пайдаланушыларға өткен нарық қозғалыстарын, негізгі қолдау/қарсылық деңгейлерін және құбылмалық үлгілерін түсінуге көмектеседі. Сіз осы уақытқа дейінгі ең жоғары көрсеткіштерді бақылап жатсаңыз немесе трендтерді анықтайсыз ба, тарихи деректер - бағаны болжау мен техникалық талдаудың маңызды бөлігі.
SHIB бағасының болжамы
SHIB қайда бет алып жатқанын білгіңіз келе ме? Біздің SHIB бағасын болжау бетіміз болашаққа көзқарасты қамтамасыз ету үшін нарықтағы жағдайды, тарихи үрдістерді және техникалық көрсеткіштерді біріктіреді.
Неліктен MEXC-ді таңдау керек?
MEXC - әлемдегі миллиондаған пайдаланушылар сенім артқан әлемдегі ең үздік криптовалюта биржаларының бірі. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC - криптомен айналысудың ең оңай жолы.
Дисклеймер
Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.
SHIBAINU (SHIB) сатып алыңыз
Сома
1 SHIB = 0.00001246 USD