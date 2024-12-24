ZooKeeper 価格(ZOO)
ZooKeeper（ZOO）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00202109 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 950.49K USD です。ZOO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な ZooKeeper 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.16K USD
です- ZooKeeper 1日内の価格変動率は +2.01%
です- 循環供給量は 469.90M USD です
MEXCで ZOO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ZOO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の ZooKeeper から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における ZooKeeper から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001547073 です。
過去60日間における ZooKeeper から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0005219644 です。
過去90日間における ZooKeeper から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.002050659294454502 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.01%
|30日
|$ -0.0001547073
|-7.65%
|60日
|$ -0.0005219644
|-25.82%
|90日
|$ -0.002050659294454502
|-50.36%
ZooKeeper の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.59%
+2.01%
-8.69%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Zookeeper will provide a dual farming experience while embracing the popular crypto trend of NFTs. The project will complement another existing Wanchain Dapp: Wanswap (www.wanswap.finance); thus greatly augmenting liquidity. However, Zookeeper will have its own utility token ($ZOO) distributed as farming rewards to Wanswap Liquidity Providers (LPs), who stake their WSLP (Wan Swap Liquidity Provider tokens). All this makes ZooKeeper a unique gamified yield farming Dapp with profit potential and gaming fun. Features : DUALFARMING In Zookeeper, the notion of dual farming is introduced which allows the user to farm zoo tokens and wasp tokens (on selected pools) due to the partnership with WanSwap. OPTIONAL LOCK FARMING ZooKeeper offers users the possibility of increasing yield farming rewards by using the optional lock period function available for each pool. The longer the period chosen, the more rewards will be given. ATTACH NFT BOOST CARDS Extra NFT boost cards are available on ZooKeeper. This unique ability in the crypto market will allow each user to both reduce the locktime and increase rewards. NFT TRADING All NFTs have a possibility to be used or sold in the market section. Selling NFT’s can be done in several cryptocurrencies available on ZooKeeper. GOVERNANCE ZooKeeper Community will have access to a voting system that will be reviewed by the ZooKeeper team before implementation. BURN MECHANIC ZooKeeper has integrated different burning mechanics on its platform to reduce the max supply of ZOO Token.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 ZOO を AUD に
A$0.003233744
|1 ZOO を GBP に
￡0.0015966611
|1 ZOO を EUR に
€0.0019402464
|1 ZOO を USD に
$0.00202109
|1 ZOO を MYR に
RM0.0090746941
|1 ZOO を TRY に
₺0.0712434225
|1 ZOO を JPY に
¥0.3172707082
|1 ZOO を RUB に
₽0.2045747298
|1 ZOO を INR に
₹0.1721564462
|1 ZOO を IDR に
Rp32.5982212427
|1 ZOO を PHP に
₱0.1181529214
|1 ZOO を EGP に
￡E.0.1032170663
|1 ZOO を BRL に
R$0.0125105471
|1 ZOO を CAD に
C$0.0028901587
|1 ZOO を BDT に
৳0.2414596223
|1 ZOO を NGN に
₦3.1286068982
|1 ZOO を UAH に
₴0.0849262018
|1 ZOO を VES に
Bs0.10307559
|1 ZOO を PKR に
Rs0.5629746195
|1 ZOO を KZT に
₸1.0542813876
|1 ZOO を THB に
฿0.0690606453
|1 ZOO を TWD に
NT$0.0661098539
|1 ZOO を CHF に
Fr0.0017987701
|1 ZOO を HKD に
HK$0.0156836584
|1 ZOO を MAD に
.د.م0.0203119545