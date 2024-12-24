Zclassic 価格(ZCL)
Zclassic（ZCL）の本日のライブ価格は 0.063265 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 587.55K USD です。ZCL から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Zclassic 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 15.19 USD
です- Zclassic 1日内の価格変動率は +8.80%
です- 循環供給量は 9.29M USD です
本日の Zclassic から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0051156 です。
過去30日間における Zclassic から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0165741140 です。
過去60日間における Zclassic から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0321352163 です。
過去90日間における Zclassic から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.01706690484045292 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0051156
|+8.80%
|30日
|$ +0.0165741140
|+26.20%
|60日
|$ +0.0321352163
|+50.79%
|90日
|$ +0.01706690484045292
|+36.94%
Zclassic の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.33%
+8.80%
+11.93%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Zclassic is a fork of Zcash founded by Rhett Creighton but with the 20% founders’ reward and slow start removed. Miners are simply earning their fair reward, we believe they deserve it, and the coin development can be supported by the community. ZCL also differs from ZEC by removing the slow start (source), we are not trying to deliberately engineer scarcity: The Market decides the price. We are using the same parameters which were produced in the now famous secure "trusted setup meeting" (source) where Peter Todd participated, and he confirmed to us (source) they are safe to use. If just one of the participants kept their key secret and destroyed it, the whole system is secure. Zcash is a cryptocurrency run by the Zero Coin Inc. In order to fund their operations, a 20% mining “Founder’s Reward” is included. Every block, in order to maintain consensus, miners running the Zcash code send 20% of their newly mined rewards to an address controlled by the Zero Coin Inc. Because the Zcash source code is open source, Zclassic simply removes the 20% Founder’s Reward. This gives people the option to mine a blockchain using the same technology of Zcash, but without paying the 20% Founder’s Reward. The mission of Zclassic is to stay as similar to Zcash from a technology perspective, but to never take any pre-mine, founder’s-reward or any other kind of fee that goes to a small group of individuals with special permissions whether elected, appointed, or otherwise.
