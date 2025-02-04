Yummy 価格(YUMMY)
Yummy（YUMMY）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。YUMMY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Yummy 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 3.09K USD
です- Yummy 1日内の価格変動率は +1.54%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで YUMMY から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な YUMMY 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Yummy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Yummy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Yummy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Yummy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.54%
|30日
|$ 0
|-34.90%
|60日
|$ 0
|-29.17%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Yummy の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.76%
+1.54%
-19.33%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
A unique token ecosystem that combines contract tax tokenomics with staking funds, a single token staking platform with includes stable asset staking (upcoming), and educational content to add value to all holders Unlike other tax/reflect tokens, Yummy's ecosystem is not solely powered by token volume or price. It has a $1.3M Growth Fund that generates $2,000-$3,000 a day through staking yields that is utilized to buyback (creating daily buying pressure) and burn Yummy tokens (reducing supply) To provide the opportunity for investors to earn passive income, Yummy has launched it's very own staking platform. The platform has a wide variety of single staking pools, vaults, partner pools, charity pools and several other options. Also the opportunity to stake stable assets. YummyDog NFT's launched late 2021 to provide additional APR boosts for users staking on the platform. Yummy has launched a stable coin known as the Yummy Dollar (YUSD) that will further fuel the Staking Ecosystem, increase daily Yummy buying pressure from the growth fund yield and gives investors a high APR stable asset staking option. Since the inception of Yummy V2 contract the team bought back and burned approximately $4,000 a day in tokens. More than $605,000 (60B tokens) have been burned this way as well as a Mega-Burn of $1.5M (150B) of unclaimed tokens. Over 58% of Yummy circulation has been burned since inception and supply will continue to be reduced weekly through strategic buy backs. The entire team (including the CEO) are extremely active on Telegram and always around to answer questions.
