XENOMORPH (XENO) トケノミクス
XENOMORPH (XENO) 情報
Xeno
Launched on 22/11/2024 by a team based in Singapore, Xeno is an innovative Web3 project exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and space exploration through an AI-driven art and research platform built on Solana. The project challenges conventional narratives of space exploration by reimagining how enhanced biological systems might pioneer interstellar discovery.
Xeno operates at the convergence of Decentralized Science (DeSci), artificial intelligence, and speculative biology. The platform leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to simulate accelerated evolutionary scenarios, focusing on how organisms might adapt and thrive in extreme extraterrestrial environments. By combining AI-generated art, computational biology, and blockchain technology, Xeno creates a unique ecosystem for exploring theoretical bio-adaptation mechanisms.
Core Project Components:
AI-powered evolutionary simulation models Generative art representing biological adaptation scenarios Blockchain-based research collaboration framework Smart nanomachine design conceptualizations Speculative deep space exploration narratives The project's philosophical underpinning challenges the anthropocentric view of space exploration. Instead of viewing humans as the primary agents of interstellar discovery, Xeno proposes a paradigm where enhanced biological systems—augmented by artificial intelligence—might serve as pioneering explorers. This approach reimagines evolution as a dynamic, technologically mediated process capable of transcending current biological limitations.
Technological Infrastructure:
By bridging art, science, and blockchain technology, Xeno creates a novel framework for understanding potential future trajectories of biological innovation and space exploration. The project invites participants to reimagine the boundaries between natural systems, technological intervention, and interstellar potential.
XENOMORPH (XENO) トケノミクス & 価格分析
XENOMORPH (XENO) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
XENOMORPH (XENO) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
XENOMORPH (XENO) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される XENO トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
XENO トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
XENO のトケノミクスを理解したところで、XENO トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
XENO 価格予測
XENO の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の XENO 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。