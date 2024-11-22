XENOMORPH 価格(XENO)
XENOMORPH（XENO）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 62.07K USD です。XENO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な XENOMORPH 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 11.58K USD
です- XENOMORPH 1日内の価格変動率は -4.29%
です- 循環供給量は 998.78M USD です
MEXCで XENO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な XENO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の XENOMORPH から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における XENOMORPH から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における XENOMORPH から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における XENOMORPH から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.29%
|30日
|$ 0
|-95.25%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
XENOMORPH の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.04%
-4.29%
-18.70%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Xeno Launched on 22/11/2024 by a team based in Singapore, Xeno is an innovative Web3 project exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and space exploration through an AI-driven art and research platform built on Solana. The project challenges conventional narratives of space exploration by reimagining how enhanced biological systems might pioneer interstellar discovery. Xeno operates at the convergence of Decentralized Science (DeSci), artificial intelligence, and speculative biology. The platform leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to simulate accelerated evolutionary scenarios, focusing on how organisms might adapt and thrive in extreme extraterrestrial environments. By combining AI-generated art, computational biology, and blockchain technology, Xeno creates a unique ecosystem for exploring theoretical bio-adaptation mechanisms. Core Project Components: AI-powered evolutionary simulation models Generative art representing biological adaptation scenarios Blockchain-based research collaboration framework Smart nanomachine design conceptualizations Speculative deep space exploration narratives The project's philosophical underpinning challenges the anthropocentric view of space exploration. Instead of viewing humans as the primary agents of interstellar discovery, Xeno proposes a paradigm where enhanced biological systems—augmented by artificial intelligence—might serve as pioneering explorers. This approach reimagines evolution as a dynamic, technologically mediated process capable of transcending current biological limitations. Technological Infrastructure: By bridging art, science, and blockchain technology, Xeno creates a novel framework for understanding potential future trajectories of biological innovation and space exploration. The project invites participants to reimagine the boundaries between natural systems, technological intervention, and interstellar potential.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 XENO を AUD に
A$--
|1 XENO を GBP に
￡--
|1 XENO を EUR に
€--
|1 XENO を USD に
$--
|1 XENO を MYR に
RM--
|1 XENO を TRY に
₺--
|1 XENO を JPY に
¥--
|1 XENO を RUB に
₽--
|1 XENO を INR に
₹--
|1 XENO を IDR に
Rp--
|1 XENO を PHP に
₱--
|1 XENO を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 XENO を BRL に
R$--
|1 XENO を CAD に
C$--
|1 XENO を BDT に
৳--
|1 XENO を NGN に
₦--
|1 XENO を UAH に
₴--
|1 XENO を VES に
Bs--
|1 XENO を PKR に
Rs--
|1 XENO を KZT に
₸--
|1 XENO を THB に
฿--
|1 XENO を TWD に
NT$--
|1 XENO を CHF に
Fr--
|1 XENO を HKD に
HK$--
|1 XENO を MAD に
.د.م--