Web ( WEB ) とは何か

The new ERC meme token, Web $WEB, emerged from an accidental Twitter leak on Web.x.ai, coinciding with similar leaks at grok.x.ai and ide.x.ai. This occurred just before the public release of Grok and Promptide, two other tokens associated with Elon Musk's XAI initiative. While the $GROK and $PROMPTIDE tokens have seen significant growth, or "mooning," in the cryptocurrency market, $WEB is now being spotlighted as the next potential hidden gem. Notably, $WEB boasts features like zero tax on transactions, and its liquidity has been burned and renounced, indicating a more decentralized and user-driven approach. This new token is poised to attract attention in the crypto community, riding on the wave of its predecessors' success and the intrigue sparked by its unconventional introduction to the market.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください!