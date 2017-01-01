ThunderCore (TT) トケノミクス
ThunderCore (TT) 情報
ThunderCore is a secure, high-performance, EVM-compatible public blockchain with its own native currency, Thunder Token. The company was founded in 2017 in Silicon Valley by Chris Wang and top researchers and engineers in the field.
With a breakthrough consensus protocol that overcomes the scalability “trilemma” called PaLa, the ThunderCore network offers 4,000+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas fees that cost less than a fraction of a dollar ( < $0.00001), giving decentralized applications security and scalability.
Evidently, ThunderCore DApps have been dominating the gaming and gambling category charts week after week, a true testament to how easy it is for DApps to scale on the platform.
ThunderCore also prioritizes interoperability, as native assets on other blockchains (eg. Ethereum, BSC, HECO) can be exchanged amongst each other through a cross-chain mechanism called ThunderCore Bridge.
By solving usability challenges and setting a new standard of reliability and security, ThunderCore leads the effort to bring wide adoption to blockchain technology.
Currently, with an international user base that spans across more than 18 countries, ThunderCore has amassed more than 4 million total addresses and 180 million transactions on its network.
ThunderCore (TT) トケノミクス & 価格分析
ThunderCore (TT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
ThunderCore (TT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
ThunderCore (TT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される TT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
TT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
TT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、TT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
TT 価格予測
TT の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の TT 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。