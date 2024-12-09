tBTC 価格(TBTC)
tBTC（TBTC）の本日のライブ価格は 98,275 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 487.15M USD です。TBTC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な tBTC 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 14.32M USD
です- tBTC 1日内の価格変動率は -0.79%
です- 循環供給量は 4.96K USD です
MEXCで TBTC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TBTC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の tBTC から USD への価格変動率は $ -783.52148799678 です。
過去30日間における tBTC から USD への価格変動率は $ +27,990.8132575000 です。
過去60日間における tBTC から USD への価格変動率は $ +59,416.3181100000 です。
過去90日間における tBTC から USD への価格変動率は $ +41,349.542505662874 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -783.52148799678
|-0.79%
|30日
|$ +27,990.8132575000
|+28.48%
|60日
|$ +59,416.3181100000
|+60.46%
|90日
|$ +41,349.542505662874
|+72.64%
tBTC の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.41%
-0.79%
+3.28%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is tBTC? tBTC allows you to unlock your Bitcoin’s value to borrow and lend, mint stablecoins, provide liquidity, and much more. tBTC is a decentralized wrapped Bitcoin that is 1:1 backed by main-net BTC. Existing solutions bringing Bitcoin to Ethereum require you to send your Bitcoin to an intermediary, who then issues you an Ethereum token representing your original asset. This centralized model requires you to trust a third party and is prone to censorship, sacrificing Bitcoin's promise of secure, permissionless decentralization. How does tBTC solve this issue? Instead of centralized intermediaries, tBTC uses a randomly selected group of operators running nodes on the Threshold Network to secure deposited Bitcoin through threshold cryptography. That means tBTC requires a threshold majority agreement before operators perform any action with your Bitcoin. By rotating the selection of operators weekly, tBTC protects against any individual or group of operators colluding to fraudulently seize the underlying deposits. By relying on an honest-majority-assumption, we can calculate the likelihood any wallet comprised of a quorum of dishonest operators. An insurance backstop (the coverage pools), serves as an emergency fallback in the event a wallet is compromised. What is Threshold Network? Threshold.network stems from the merger of NuCypher and Keep networks into a single decentralized network — it delivers a suite of threshold cryptography services for web3 applications through a decentralized network of staking nodes. The whole community is governed by a DAO. Flagship services of Threshold Network include Threshold Access Control (TACo) – which enables end-to-end encrypted data sharing and communication without the need to trust a centralized authority, tBTC v2 - the only decentralized and permissionless Bitcoin-to-Ethereum asset bridge and thUSD - an overcollateralized and decentralized USD stablecoin that uses both ETH and tBTC as collateral.
|1 TBTC を AUD に
A$152,326.25
|1 TBTC を GBP に
￡76,654.5
|1 TBTC を EUR に
€92,378.5
|1 TBTC を USD に
$98,275
|1 TBTC を MYR に
RM434,375.5
|1 TBTC を TRY に
₺3,419,970
|1 TBTC を JPY に
¥14,802,180.5
|1 TBTC を RUB に
₽9,815,707
|1 TBTC を INR に
₹8,341,582
|1 TBTC を IDR に
Rp1,559,920,057.75
|1 TBTC を PHP に
₱5,700,932.75
|1 TBTC を EGP に
￡E.4,971,732.25
|1 TBTC を BRL に
R$593,581
|1 TBTC を CAD に
C$138,567.75
|1 TBTC を BDT に
৳11,750,741.75
|1 TBTC を NGN に
₦154,519,748
|1 TBTC を UAH に
₴4,087,257.25
|1 TBTC を VES に
Bs4,717,200
|1 TBTC を PKR に
Rs27,328,312
|1 TBTC を KZT に
₸49,986,596
|1 TBTC を THB に
฿3,316,781.25
|1 TBTC を TWD に
NT$3,186,075.5
|1 TBTC を CHF に
Fr85,499.25
|1 TBTC を HKD に
HK$763,596.75
|1 TBTC を MAD に
.د.م980,784.5