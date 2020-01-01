SYLVI AGENT (SYLVIAI) 情報

Sylvi is an advance agent that delivers short, data-driven insights about various topics, especially crypto markets and financial events. It scans social channels (like Twitter/X, Telegram, Discord, etc.), detects trends, and posts responses within their character limits.

Narrative Analysis: Uses AI models to interpret market sentiment, chart data, and user discussions.

Fact Checking: Integrates an internal mechanism (or a separate “Fact Engine”) to evaluate credibility of news or claims.

Chart Updates: Provides brief, symbol-based insights, such as ↑↑, ↓↓ to show possible up or down trends.

Key Abilities Social Listening: Monitors mentions, keywords, and hashtags in near real-time.

Market Insights: Quickly summarizes technical analysis (e.g., potential support/resistance levels).

Alerting: Notifies users of big market changes or suspicious rumors flagged by the verification system.

Simple Deployment: Users can configure Sylvi Agent with minimal technical knowledge if they use the no-code builder.

Typical Use Cases Crypto Traders: Receive short-term signals or warnings about liquidity changes.

Brand Owners: Track brand mentions and respond swiftly.

Influencers: Publish curated news or share relevant content with followers.

General Enthusiasts: Stay informed without manually filtering multiple news feeds.