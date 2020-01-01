SYLVI AGENT (SYLVIAI) トケノミクス
SYLVI AGENT (SYLVIAI) 情報
Sylvi is an advanced agent providing concise, data-driven insights on crypto markets using ''Fact Engine''.
Sylvi is an advance agent that delivers short, data-driven insights about various topics, especially crypto markets and financial events. It scans social channels (like Twitter/X, Telegram, Discord, etc.), detects trends, and posts responses within their character limits.
Narrative Analysis: Uses AI models to interpret market sentiment, chart data, and user discussions.
Fact Checking: Integrates an internal mechanism (or a separate “Fact Engine”) to evaluate credibility of news or claims.
Chart Updates: Provides brief, symbol-based insights, such as ↑↑, ↓↓ to show possible up or down trends.
- Key Abilities Social Listening: Monitors mentions, keywords, and hashtags in near real-time.
Market Insights: Quickly summarizes technical analysis (e.g., potential support/resistance levels).
Alerting: Notifies users of big market changes or suspicious rumors flagged by the verification system.
Simple Deployment: Users can configure Sylvi Agent with minimal technical knowledge if they use the no-code builder.
Typical Use Cases Crypto Traders: Receive short-term signals or warnings about liquidity changes.
Brand Owners: Track brand mentions and respond swiftly.
Influencers: Publish curated news or share relevant content with followers.
General Enthusiasts: Stay informed without manually filtering multiple news feeds.
SYLVI AGENT (SYLVIAI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
SYLVI AGENT (SYLVIAI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
SYLVI AGENT (SYLVIAI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
SYLVI AGENT (SYLVIAI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SYLVIAI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SYLVIAI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SYLVIAI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SYLVIAI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
SYLVIAI 価格予測
SYLVIAI の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の SYLVIAI 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
