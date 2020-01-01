SuperVerse (SUPER) トケノミクス
SuperVerse (SUPER) 情報
What is the SuperVerse ($SUPER)?
The SuperVerse is building and delivering Web3 products that empower crypto natives with next-generation NFT functionality, and onboard Web2 users through immersive blockchain gaming experiences.
The SuperVerse comprises two core verticals: NFT marketplace technology and video games. This wide array of Web3 tools and features is supported and governed by a single protocol and token: $SUPER ERC20 (formerly known as SuperFarm).
The SuperVerse harbors two central products: GigaMart, a next-gen NFT marketplace with advanced analytics tools and unique social features, and Impostors, a social-gaming metaverse."
What makes them unique?
By creating fun and inclusive games that appeal to modern gaming culture, the SuperVerse aims to overcome the current limitations of the Web3 space and take blockchain technology and NFTs mainstream. The SuperVerseDAO is dedicated to creating a user experience that bridges the gap between Web2 users and Web3 natives.
The SuperVerse is enabled by cutting-edge Web3 technology. By adopting and refining the latest Web3 functionality, the SuperVerse aims to be a pioneer in this industry and bring NFT marketplace technology and Web3 gaming to a new level. The use of the latest scaling technologies and ingenious in-house engineering make the SuperVerseDAO a leader in Web3 innovation.
SuperVerse (SUPER) トケノミクス & 価格分析
SuperVerse (SUPER) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
SuperVerse (SUPER) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
SuperVerse (SUPER) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SUPER トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SUPER トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SUPER のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SUPER トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
SUPER 価格予測
SUPER の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の SUPER 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。