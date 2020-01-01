staring robot (SONNY) トケノミクス
Sonny is the friendly face of Web3 on the fast, scalable Solana blockchain, designed for those who believe in a future where humans and technology can thrive together. Whether you're a die-hard sci-fi fan, a crypto enthusiast, or someone who simply loves a great community, Sonny offers something unique:
🌌 Join the Story: With Sonny, you’re not just buying a coin; you're part of a narrative that combines AI, community spirit, and blockchain innovation.
🚀 Fast and Scalable: Built on Solana, Sonny transactions are lightning-fast and low-cost, making it easy to join, trade, and interact without the hassle.
🤖 Sci-Fi Nostalgia Meets Crypto Fun: Sonny brings together fans of futuristic tech and internet culture for a thrilling ride. With each buy, you’re joining a legion of supporters who see a fun future with technology at its core.
💬 Community-Driven: Sonny’s community is a blend of meme lovers, movie buffs, and tech optimists. Together, we’re creating a welcoming space where people can connect, laugh, and share.
So if you're ready for a memecoin that’s more than just a trend, dive into Sonny and be part of something exciting, unpredictable, and undeniably unique. After all, in a world of rigid code, Sonny reminds us that a little rebellion—and a lot of fun—can go a long way.
staring robot (SONNY) トケノミクス & 価格分析
staring robot (SONNY) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
staring robot (SONNY) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
staring robot (SONNY) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SONNY トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SONNY トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SONNY のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SONNY トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
SONNY 価格予測
SONNY の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の SONNY 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
