SOLVE 価格(SOLVE)
SOLVE（SOLVE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00635185 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 5.38M USD です。SOLVE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な SOLVE 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 200.98K USD
です- SOLVE 1日内の価格変動率は +2.33%
です- 循環供給量は 850.00M USD です
MEXCで SOLVE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SOLVE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の SOLVE から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00014449 です。
過去30日間における SOLVE から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0003353535 です。
過去60日間における SOLVE から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0014271057 です。
過去90日間における SOLVE から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.003886630793816607 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00014449
|+2.33%
|30日
|$ -0.0003353535
|-5.27%
|60日
|$ -0.0014271057
|-22.46%
|90日
|$ -0.003886630793816607
|-37.96%
SOLVE の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.42%
+2.33%
-13.81%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What Is Solve.Care (SOLVE)? Solve.Care is a healthcare platform company that uses blockchain to redefine care coordination, improves access to care, reduces benefit administration costs, and helps reduce fraud and waste in healthcare around the world. The Solve.Care platform allows for digital health networks, called Care Networks, to be built and run for patient-centric care based on medical conditions, economic and social needs, and other tailored eligibility criteria, creating an entire healthcare ecosystem. Using the Solve.Care platform, businesses are able to launch networked, interoperable healthcare dApps, within only weeks or even days. Care Networks on the Solve.Care platform use the SOLVE token, a utility token that is used for inter/intra network payments and transaction fees. It also has additional uses including developer rights, staking, marketplace payments, and platform access fees. Who is the Founder of Solve.Care? Pradeep Goel, the Founder and CEO of Solve.Care, has extensive expertise in healthcare, finance and technology. Prior to Solve.Care, he had been in the CEO, COO, CIO and CTO roles at various innovative technology companies over 25 years Pradeep was deeply involved in designing and building solutions for public programs such as Medicare/Medicaid, children health insurance and welfare programs, SNAP/TANF, health insurance exchanges and health information exchanges. He has worked for and with commercial insurance companies as the top technology executive, and implemented benefits administration, consumer engagement, claimed medication and payment systems. Pradeep has built 4 healthcare IT companies and has been at the top of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, INC500/5000 fastest growing companies lists multiple times. Pradeep was included in the 100 most promising entrepreneurs globally, complied by Goldman Sachs. What Makes Solve.Care Unique? The Solve.Care platform leverages blockchain and full stack capabilities to deliver significant business value to individuals and enterprises. These business values include ease of usage, privacy, security, control and ownership of data, interoperability, auditability, and enhanced trust between parties. Solve.Care gives healthcare stakeholders a unique opportunity to build their own dApps to form Care Networks, connecting and synchronizing their participants, making instant payments inside their network, and sharing information immediately to reduce opportunities for fraud. Solve.Care is unique because it not only allows networks to run independently, but to also have a fabric underneath that allows them to all communicate. All Care Networks are fully and intrinsically tokenized to manage events, identities, transactions, payments and data sharing using the SOLVE token, which is a combination of transaction fee payment token (like Ethereum as gas), as well as a normal payment currency. The SOLVE token also has a unique property of being able to function inside the Network, either as a variable value token or as a fixed value token (as a stable coin). This property makes it uniquely powerful and appropriate for healthcare usage. Solve.Care has built blockchain healthcare networks for the real-world clients such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Uber Health, Lyft, Aon, Arizona Care Network and others. Solve.Care is the first company in the world to successfully deploy digital currency and blockchain technology for value-based payments in US healthcare. (https://solve.foundation/press-release/solve-care-partner-acn-awarded-for-innovation/)
