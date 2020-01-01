Shockwaves (NEUROS) トケノミクス
Shockwaves (NEUROS) 情報
What is the project about? NEUROS is the primary token of Shockwaves, an online blockchain game designed to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience through its innovative blend of AI-driven NFTs, algorithmically generated cities, and music-infused gameplay.
What makes your project unique? The use of AI in a blockchain game solves several central issues Web3 games and metaverses have, namely the blockchain user adoption problem and the selling pressure caused by players who only want to earn. Through its unique gameplay, Shockwaves appeals to users both within and outside the blockchain space.
History of your project. Based in Switzerland, the NEUROS team of engineers has extensive experience in the development of AI, as well as technically challenging Web2 and Web3 games.
What’s next for your project? The aim of the NEUROS project is to blur the distinction between human players and AIs in the game itself and its economy by giving AIs similar power of action to their human counterparts.
What can your token be used for? NEUROS serves as the primary token of Shockwaves. The NEUROS can also be staked to receive rewards in the form of NFTs with in-game utility, as well as additional tokens. Token holders can also participate in the governance of the project by voting for important project decisions and community proposals.
Shockwaves (NEUROS) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Shockwaves (NEUROS) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Shockwaves (NEUROS) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Shockwaves (NEUROS) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される NEUROS トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
NEUROS トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
NEUROS のトケノミクスを理解したところで、NEUROS トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
