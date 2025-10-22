Sharp Token の本日のライブ価格は 0.00851346 USD です。SHARP から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで SHARP の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。Sharp Token の本日のライブ価格は 0.00851346 USD です。SHARP から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで SHARP の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。

SHARP についての詳細

SHARP 価格情報

SHARP ホワイトペーパー

SHARP 公式ウェブサイト

SHARP トケノミクス

SHARP 価格予測

Earn

Airdrop+

ニュース

ブログ

学ぶ

Sharp Token ロゴ

Sharp Token 価格(SHARP)

未上場

1 SHARP から USD へのライブ価格：

$0.00851346
$0.00851346$0.00851346
-0.10%1D
mexc
このトークンデータは第三者から取得されています。MEXCは情報アグリゲーターとしてのみ機能します。MEXC現物 市場で他の上場トークンをご確認ください！
USD
Sharp Token (SHARP) ライブ価格チャート
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-22 20:42:44 (UTC+8)

Sharp Token (SHARP) 価格情報 (USD)

24時間の価格変動レンジ：
$ 0.00836439
$ 0.00836439$ 0.00836439
24H 最安値
$ 0.00861635
$ 0.00861635$ 0.00861635
24H 最高値

$ 0.00836439
$ 0.00836439$ 0.00836439

$ 0.00861635
$ 0.00861635$ 0.00861635

$ 0.0120001
$ 0.0120001$ 0.0120001

$ 0.00741856
$ 0.00741856$ 0.00741856

+1.06%

-0.13%

+1.26%

+1.26%

Sharp Token (SHARP) のリアルタイム価格は $0.00851346 です。過去24時間、SHARP は最低 $ 0.00836439 から最高 $ 0.00861635 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。SHARP の史上最高値は $ 0.0120001 で、史上最安値は $ 0.00741856 です。

短期的なパフォーマンスでは、SHARP は過去1時間で +1.06%、過去24時間で -0.13% 、過去7日間で +1.26% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。

Sharp Token (SHARP) 市場情報

$ 25.33M
$ 25.33M$ 25.33M

--
----

$ 580.63M
$ 580.63M$ 580.63M

2.98B
2.98B 2.98B

68,230,000,000.0
68,230,000,000.0 68,230,000,000.0

Sharp Token の現在の時価総額は $ 25.33M、24時間取引高は -- です。SHARP の循環供給量は 2.98B、総供給量は 68230000000.0 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 580.63M です。

Sharp Token (SHARP) 価格履歴 USD

本日の Sharp Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Sharp Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Sharp Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Sharp Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。

期間変動率 (USD)変動率 (%)
今日$ 0-0.13%
30日$ 0--
60日$ 0--
90日$ 0--

Sharp Token ( SHARP ) とは何か

Sharp Economy solves the biggest challenge of Web3—onboarding users from Web2 into decentralized ecosystems. Instead of requiring startups or communities to build complex blockchain infrastructure, Sharp Economy provides plug-and-play tools to tokenize user engagement, learning, and growth. Its focus areas include education, nonprofits, youth and college athletes, healthcare, creators, and builders, with partners already in the pipeline. The ecosystem is powered by four key components:

  • Sharp Platform – a no-code Web3 platform for tokenization and rewards.
  • Sharp Token ($SHARP) – the fuel of the ecosystem, enabling rewards, growth, and governance.
  • Sharp Protocol – decentralized infrastructure for tokenomics and distribution.
  • Sharp Rewards App – a SocialFi super app that gamifies activities and rewards users daily. Key features include Learn2Earn, Contribute2Earn, and Spend2Grow, which allow users to earn tokens for learning or contributing and spend them on personal growth. Unlike most tokens, Sharp Economy is community-first, bridging millions of Web2 users into Web3 with real-world utility and sustainable growth.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！

Sharp Token 価格予測 (USD)

Sharp Token (SHARP) は明日、来週、来月、USD でいくらになるでしょうか？2025年、2026年、2027年、2028年、あるいは10年後、20年後には、あなたの Sharp Token (SHARP) 資産はいくらになるでしょうか？当社の価格予測ツールを使えば Sharp Token の短期および長期予測を調べることができます。

今すぐ Sharp Token の価格予測 をチェック！

SHARP を現地通貨に

Sharp Token (SHARP) トケノミクス

Sharp Token (SHARP) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ SHARP トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！

よくある質問：Sharp Token（SHARP）に関するその他の質問

Sharp Token (SHARP) の本日の価値はいくらですか？
SHARP の USD でのライブ価格は 0.00851346 USD で、最新のリアルタイム市場データで更新されています。
現在の SHARP から USD の価格はいくらですか？
SHARP から USD の現在価格は $ 0.00851346 です。正確なトークン換算については、MEXCレート変換 をご覧ください。
Sharp Token の時価総額はいくらですか？
SHARP の時価総額は $ 25.33M USD です。時価総額 = 現在の価格 × 循環供給量。これはトークンの市場価値と順位を反映しています。
SHARP の循環供給量はどれくらいですか？
SHARP の循環供給量は 2.98B USD です。
SHARP の史上最高値（ATH）はいくらですか？
SHARP は史上最高値 0.0120001 USD に達しました。
SHARP の史上最安値 (ATL) はいくらですか？
SHARP の史上最安値は 0.00741856 USD です。
SHARP の取引高はいくらですか？
SHARP の24 時間ライブ取引高は -- USD です。
SHARP は今年さらに上昇しますか？
SHARP は市場状況とプロジェクトの進捗状況によっては、今年さらに上昇する可能性があります。より詳細な分析については、SHARP 価格予測 をご覧ください。
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-22 20:42:44 (UTC+8)

Sharp Token (SHARP) 業界の重要最新情報

時間 (UTC+8)タイプ情報
10-21 15:53:36業界の最新情報
昨日、ビットコイン現物ETFは4040万ドルの純流出、イーサリアム現物ETFは1億4570万ドルの純流出を記録
10-20 18:31:42業界の最新情報
仮想通貨の時価総額が3.868兆ドルに回復し、24時間で3.7%上昇
10-20 11:16:23業界の最新情報
ビットコインは引き続き圧力に直面し、一時的に108,000ドルを下回る
10-19 17:50:26業界の最新情報
暗号資産市場のセンチメントが「極度の恐怖」ゾーンから脱却、恐怖と強欲指数は現在29
10-19 14:26:41業界の最新情報
暗号資産市場はレンジ相場、時価総額は現在3.723兆ドル
10-19 04:16:21業界の最新情報
過去7日間のパブリックチェーンアクティビティランキング：ソラナが首位を維持

免責事項

暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。