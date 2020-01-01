Shadow Token (SHDW) トケノミクス
Shadow Token (SHDW) 情報
$SHDW is the utility token that powers the Shadow dePIN ecosystem providing decentralized storage, compute, and network orchestration to its users. Users utilize $SHDW to pay for decentralized data storage, compute, and other utilities. Compute, storage, and bandwidth are brought to the Shadow network by Shadow Operators who stake SHDW to secure their nodes and earn revenue based on their contributions to the network.
Powering the Shadow ecosystem is DAGGER: a scalable and bandwidth-efficient L1/L2 hybrid powered by a custom consensus mechanism designed to orchestrate distributed systems, manage large amounts of data stored across decentralized networks, and more.
DAGGER networks can be deployed as public permissionless Layer2 networks across any Layer1 protocol or be deployed as privately Layer1 protocols for private use. DAGGER's implicit voting design reduces communication overhead, resulting in faster data retrieval and cost reduction for users compared to other decentralized systems.
Experience the future of decentralized data storage with Shadow Drive, the cornerstone product of the Shadow Ecosystem. Designed to seamlessly integrate with applications and systems on the Solana blockchain and beyond, Shadow Drive prioritizes data security and integrity through its hierarchical model. With robust auditing and repair procedures, it ensures system resilience, making it the ideal choice for Web3 builders creating hosting services, CDNs, social media apps, and more.
Join us in the Shadows!
Shadow Token (SHDW) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Shadow Token (SHDW) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Shadow Token (SHDW) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Shadow Token (SHDW) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SHDW トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SHDW トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SHDW のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SHDW トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
SHDW 価格予測
SHDW の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の SHDW 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。