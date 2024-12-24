Scallop 価格(SCLP)
Scallop（SCLP）の本日のライブ価格は 0.164521 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 12.55M USD です。SCLP から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Scallop 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 26.29K USD
です- Scallop 1日内の価格変動率は -6.75%
です- 循環供給量は 76.23M USD です
MEXCで SCLP から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SCLP 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Scallop から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0119204790560526 です。
過去30日間における Scallop から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0013833090 です。
過去60日間における Scallop から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0297739411 です。
過去90日間における Scallop から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.03636987787715876 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0119204790560526
|-6.75%
|30日
|$ -0.0013833090
|-0.84%
|60日
|$ +0.0297739411
|+18.10%
|90日
|$ -0.03636987787715876
|-18.10%
Scallop の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.54%
-6.75%
-5.16%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Scallop is an innovative fintech decentralized ecosystem built to offer users a faster and more efficient way to securely manage crypto and fiat currencies in a single place. Scallop is a robust platform that combines decentralized financial services with banking features such as bank accounts, cards, remittance and much more - to promote the general usage of crypto in daily life. Scallop’s mission is to bring digital assets into mainstream use and accelerate the transition to a more equitable and decentralised ecosystem. The Scallop token, SCLP, will be an ERC-20 and BEP token and will be an integral within the Scallop ecosystem. It has several native use cases such as receiving trading bonus payments, staking, payment of transaction fees, etc. Scallop offers traditional banking services with a strong cryptocurrency and DeFi integration for both individuals and institutions. It’s the only banking service to directly connect banking accounts to hardware or digital wallets and as such facilitate seamless crypto to fiat (and vice versa transactions. Included in Scallop suite of ten ‘X’ products is: - Scallop Pay - Payment Gateway for businesses to set up on/off ramp from crypto to fiat and vice versa, to receive payments from customers Scallop Cards - Pay for any goods or services online or in-store using digital assets Scallop Chain - World’s first regulated blockchain that will overlay the entire Scallop banking ecosystem. It can power cross-chain financial applications and allows institutional partners to design and deploy secure custody services, interest-bearing savings accounts, debit cards, and a fiat on-ramp to cryptocurrencies.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 SCLP を AUD に
A$0.2632336
|1 SCLP を GBP に
￡0.12997159
|1 SCLP を EUR に
€0.15794016
|1 SCLP を USD に
$0.164521
|1 SCLP を MYR に
RM0.73705408
|1 SCLP を TRY に
₺5.79936525
|1 SCLP を JPY に
¥25.87092725
|1 SCLP を RUB に
₽16.65281562
|1 SCLP を INR に
₹14.00402752
|1 SCLP を IDR に
Rp2,653.56414463
|1 SCLP を PHP に
₱9.63434976
|1 SCLP を EGP に
￡E.8.40208747
|1 SCLP を BRL に
R$1.01838499
|1 SCLP を CAD に
C$0.23526503
|1 SCLP を BDT に
৳19.68329244
|1 SCLP を NGN に
₦254.67521758
|1 SCLP を UAH に
₴6.92304368
|1 SCLP を VES に
Bs8.390571
|1 SCLP を PKR に
Rs45.89148774
|1 SCLP を KZT に
₸85.91122099
|1 SCLP を THB に
฿5.63155383
|1 SCLP を TWD に
NT$5.3798367
|1 SCLP を CHF に
Fr0.14642369
|1 SCLP を HKD に
HK$1.27668296
|1 SCLP を MAD に
.د.م1.65672647