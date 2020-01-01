Remint (RMT) トケノミクス

Remint (RMT) トケノミクス

Remint (RMT) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
Remint (RMT) 情報

Crypto x Real Estate

Remint Network is a groundbreaking real estate cryptocurrency project poised to revolutionize two powerhouse industries: real estate and decentralized finance (cryptocurrency). Currently, anyone with a smartphone can participate in Remint's innovative cloud mining process, earning Remint currency and thereby securing X amount of Remint tokens. These tokens will acquire monetary value upon Remint's public listing on exchanges. Serving as the cornerstone of the project, these tokens will drive the development of a multitude of features and use cases within the Remint ecosystem, establishing a solid foundation for its growth and sustainability. Please visit our Whitepaper for a more in-depth understanding.

Decentralized Real Estate Application on Mobile (DREAM) This is just a demo version. The DREAM platform allows individuals to rent & buy real estate properties in a P2P manner. Properties owned by the Remint Network will also be available for rent, with a select few offered for sale. The decentralized application (DApp) accepts both cryptocurrency and conventional currencies as payment methods, but users paying with Remint currency will enjoy additional discounts.

https://www.remintnetwork.com/

Remint (RMT) トケノミクス & 価格分析

Remint (RMT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 72.42K
総供給量：
$ 999.80M
循環供給量：
$ 999.80M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 72.42K
史上最高値：
$ 0.00205373
過去最安値：
$ 0
現在の価格：
$ 0
Remint (RMT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

Remint (RMT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される RMT トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

RMT トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

RMT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、RMT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

