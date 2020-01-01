Remint (RMT) トケノミクス
Remint (RMT) 情報
Crypto x Real Estate
Remint Network is a groundbreaking real estate cryptocurrency project poised to revolutionize two powerhouse industries: real estate and decentralized finance (cryptocurrency). Currently, anyone with a smartphone can participate in Remint's innovative cloud mining process, earning Remint currency and thereby securing X amount of Remint tokens. These tokens will acquire monetary value upon Remint's public listing on exchanges. Serving as the cornerstone of the project, these tokens will drive the development of a multitude of features and use cases within the Remint ecosystem, establishing a solid foundation for its growth and sustainability. Please visit our Whitepaper for a more in-depth understanding.
Decentralized Real Estate Application on Mobile (DREAM) This is just a demo version. The DREAM platform allows individuals to rent & buy real estate properties in a P2P manner. Properties owned by the Remint Network will also be available for rent, with a select few offered for sale. The decentralized application (DApp) accepts both cryptocurrency and conventional currencies as payment methods, but users paying with Remint currency will enjoy additional discounts.
Remint (RMT) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Remint (RMT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Remint (RMT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Remint (RMT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される RMT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
RMT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
RMT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、RMT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
