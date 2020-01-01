Raven Protocol (RAVEN) トケノミクス
Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 情報
Raven Protocol's specific use case is to perform AI training where speed is the key. We're taking a 1M image dataset that takes 2-3 weeks to train on AWS down to 2-3 hours on Raven. AI companies will be able to train models better and faster.
Raven Protocol is creating a self-sustaining and dynamic ecosystem for:
Customers who want to train their AI engines; and/or Contributors who would like to share their compute resources in the form of Computers, Smartphones, or even a server rack. Raven Tokens (RAVEN) will work as the common ground to facilitate a secure transaction that will take place inside our ecosystem. Enterprise clients who want to rent compute power will do so with RAVEN and contributors of the compute power will be rewarded in RAVEN.
Raven is creating a network of compute nodes that utilize idle compute power for the purposes of AI training where speed is the key. A native token is the key to bootstrapping a nascent network.
We want to incentivize and reward people all over the world to contribute their compute power to our network. Additionally, we will reward token holders for running masternodes which will be responsible for orchestrating the training of various deep neural networks.
Our consensus mechanism is something we call Proof-of-Calculation. Proof-of-Calculation will be the primary guideline for the regulation and distribution of incentives to the compute nodes in the network. Following are the two prime deciders for the incentive distribution:
Speed: Depending upon how fast a node can perform gradient calculations (in a neural network) and return it back to the Gradient Collector.
Redundancy: The 3 fastest redundant calculation will only qualify for receiving the incentive. This will make sure that the gradients that are getting returned are genuine and of the highest quality.
Raven Protocol (RAVEN) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Raven Protocol (RAVEN) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Raven Protocol (RAVEN) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Raven Protocol (RAVEN) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される RAVEN トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
RAVEN トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
RAVEN のトケノミクスを理解したところで、RAVEN トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
RAVEN 価格予測
RAVEN の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の RAVEN 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。