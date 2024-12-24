Raven Protocol 価格(RAVEN)
Raven Protocol（RAVEN）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.38M USD です。RAVEN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Raven Protocol 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.36K USD
です- Raven Protocol 1日内の価格変動率は +8.97%
です- 循環供給量は 4.44B USD です
MEXCで RAVEN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な RAVEN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Raven Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Raven Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Raven Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Raven Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+8.97%
|30日
|$ 0
|-28.47%
|60日
|$ 0
|-24.84%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Raven Protocol の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.67%
+8.97%
-16.34%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Raven Protocol's specific use case is to perform AI training where speed is the key. We're taking a 1M image dataset that takes 2-3 weeks to train on AWS down to 2-3 hours on Raven. AI companies will be able to train models better and faster. Raven Protocol is creating a self-sustaining and dynamic ecosystem for: Customers who want to train their AI engines; and/or Contributors who would like to share their compute resources in the form of Computers, Smartphones, or even a server rack. Raven Tokens (RAVEN) will work as the common ground to facilitate a secure transaction that will take place inside our ecosystem. Enterprise clients who want to rent compute power will do so with RAVEN and contributors of the compute power will be rewarded in RAVEN. Raven is creating a network of compute nodes that utilize idle compute power for the purposes of AI training where speed is the key. A native token is the key to bootstrapping a nascent network. We want to incentivize and reward people all over the world to contribute their compute power to our network. Additionally, we will reward token holders for running masternodes which will be responsible for orchestrating the training of various deep neural networks. Our consensus mechanism is something we call Proof-of-Calculation. Proof-of-Calculation will be the primary guideline for the regulation and distribution of incentives to the compute nodes in the network. Following are the two prime deciders for the incentive distribution: Speed: Depending upon how fast a node can perform gradient calculations (in a neural network) and return it back to the Gradient Collector. Redundancy: The 3 fastest redundant calculation will only qualify for receiving the incentive. This will make sure that the gradients that are getting returned are genuine and of the highest quality.
