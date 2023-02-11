Quick Intel (QKNTL) トケノミクス
Quick Intel (QKNTL) 情報
What is the project about? QUICKI is a suite of safety and security multi-chain tools, with first of its kind scam detection mechanisms for Blockchain, keeping Web3 safer! While other scanners do similar scans, the date is not in real-time. QUICKI scans the asset in real-time at the time of scan to provide an accurate result without stale data. With investors using QUICKI to scan projects before they invest, they get a wholeistic view of that token like taxes, honeypot check, locked liquidity, hidden owner, hidden malicious functions, hidden contract modifiers, and more. Quicki also has a Dashboard that is a one-stop shop for new and existing tokens across chains, directly integrated with the Quicki Scan to quickly spot scams and avoid them.
What makes your project unique? QUICKI has created the first of its kind tool that scans down to the contract and alerts on malicious code.
History of your project. Launched on February 11th, 2023, and have done over 5 thousand scans on tokens.
What’s next for your project? QUICKI’s future plans include expanding to support more chains and become the defacto in safety and security in web3.
What can your token be used for? The token can be used to unlock tier levels on the platform that unlocks additional features.
Quick Intel (QKNTL) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Quick Intel (QKNTL) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Quick Intel (QKNTL) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Quick Intel (QKNTL) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される QKNTL トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
QKNTL トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
QKNTL のトケノミクスを理解したところで、QKNTL トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
