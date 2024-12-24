Plebbit 価格(PLEB)
Plebbit（PLEB）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 2.70M USD です。PLEB から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Plebbit 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 16.73 USD
です- Plebbit 1日内の価格変動率は +0.11%
です- 循環供給量は 1.49T USD です
MEXCで PLEB から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PLEB 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Plebbit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Plebbit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Plebbit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Plebbit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.11%
|30日
|$ 0
|-53.72%
|60日
|$ 0
|-48.26%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Plebbit の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+0.11%
-36.80%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
PLEB is the official token of Plebbit, a serverless, adminless, decentralized reddit alternative with no transaction fees. PLEB holders can upvote or downvote a community to decide whether it should be visible in the homepage of the app. The token is also required to submit DAO proposals, and it can be used for tipping, awards and get other perks in the apps. WHAT IS PLEBBIT? Plebbit is the only decentralized and scalable social networking protocol where anyone can create and fully own a community. The plebbit protocol is fully open source, and it can be used with any forum interface built on top of it. Each community acts like a server, and each community owner decides how/if to moderate the community, as there are no admins. To combat spam, community owners can set any kind of challenge for their users, such as captcha. WHY NOT FEDERATED? Absolute free speech. Unlike federated social media, Plebbit is pure peer-to-peer: users can always connect to a community directly by knowing its address, and each user has full ownership of their own data, so no instance/relay exists with the power of censoring users or communities. WHY NOT A BLOCKCHAIN? Scalable to millions of users. Unlike blockchain-based social media, Plebbit users can be full nodes on about 2GB of RAM by simply browsing with the desktop app (uses IPFS), automatically seeding all communities from which they download content. All content is text-only (including links for media). HOW CAN I USE IT? Check out the clients on plebbit.com - https://seedit.eth.limo/#/: a Plebbit interface based on the original Reddit UI. - https://plebchan.eth.limo/#/: a Plebbit interface designed with a 4chan UI. - https://plebones.eth.limo/#/: a bare-bones Plebbit interface, initially created for testing purposes. Plebbit represents the next evolution of web3 social media. The voices of the plebs will no longer be silenced. To learn more, please visit plebbit.com
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 PLEB を AUD に
A$--
|1 PLEB を GBP に
￡--
|1 PLEB を EUR に
€--
|1 PLEB を USD に
$--
|1 PLEB を MYR に
RM--
|1 PLEB を TRY に
₺--
|1 PLEB を JPY に
¥--
|1 PLEB を RUB に
₽--
|1 PLEB を INR に
₹--
|1 PLEB を IDR に
Rp--
|1 PLEB を PHP に
₱--
|1 PLEB を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 PLEB を BRL に
R$--
|1 PLEB を CAD に
C$--
|1 PLEB を BDT に
৳--
|1 PLEB を NGN に
₦--
|1 PLEB を UAH に
₴--
|1 PLEB を VES に
Bs--
|1 PLEB を PKR に
Rs--
|1 PLEB を KZT に
₸--
|1 PLEB を THB に
฿--
|1 PLEB を TWD に
NT$--
|1 PLEB を CHF に
Fr--
|1 PLEB を HKD に
HK$--
|1 PLEB を MAD に
.د.م--