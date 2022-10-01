Phoenix Blockchain (PHX) トケノミクス
Phoenix Blockchain (PHX) 情報
Phoenix Blockchain (PHX), launched in November 2021, stands as a pioneering force in the cryptocurrency utility space, backed by a robust team of over 50 collaborators and a vibrant volunteer community. Designed as an all-encompassing blockchain solution, PHX addresses the need for a platform that is both inclusive and efficient. Its defining feature is the extremely low transaction fees, which significantly lower the barrier to entry and foster an environment where innovation and creativity can thrive. This approach positions PHX as an accessible and appealing option for a wide range of users, setting it apart in the competitive blockchain ecosystem.
The PHX ecosystem is set to expand with the launch of key platforms that promise to enrich user experience and drive widespread adoption. FireSea, an NFT marketplace, will offer creators and artists a dynamic space to trade and display digital assets. Meanwhile, FireSwap, a decentralized exchange and token marketplace, aims to redefine token trading with its user-friendly and secure environment. Additionally, FireSwag, a merchandise store, will further engage the community and strengthen the PHX brand presence. These strategic developments underscore PHX's commitment to creating a comprehensive, low cost, and user-focused blockchain environment.
Phoenix Blockchain (PHX) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Phoenix Blockchain (PHX) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Phoenix Blockchain (PHX) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Phoenix Blockchain (PHX) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される PHX トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
PHX トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
PHX のトケノミクスを理解したところで、PHX トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
PHX 価格予測
PHX の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の PHX 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。