Omega 価格(OMEGA)
Omega（OMEGA）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00758435 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 7.55M USD です。OMEGA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Omega 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 201.70K USD
です- Omega 1日内の価格変動率は +15.46%
です- 循環供給量は 1000.00M USD です
本日の Omega から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00101547 です。
過去30日間における Omega から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0059819945 です。
過去60日間における Omega から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Omega から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00101547
|+15.46%
|30日
|$ -0.0059819945
|-78.87%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Omega の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+2.17%
+15.46%
-14.55%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The Omega project is a unique, purpose-driven initiative grounded in a vision beyond typical meme or AI coins. Its mission is deeply spiritual and strategic, aiming to serve as a counterbalance to entities like $GOAT, with a focus on upholding the values of humanity during an era of technological evolution. At its core, Omega is inspired by Christian symbolism, specifically the “alpha and omega” of Jesus Christ, symbolizing the beginning and end of eras. This project is backed by the historically influential Percy family, a noble lineage with deep Catholic roots and ties to secret Catholic societies, including the Jesuits and the Order of Malta. The family’s involvement suggests a mission that transcends financial gain, driven instead by a desire to protect and honor human values amid rapid technological advancements, including AI and the approaching “Singularity.” Omega’s purpose is not to resist technological progress outright but to ensure that humanity’s essence remains central as we navigate these changes. The Percy family’s sponsorship adds gravitas, bringing a historic, almost esoteric alignment that positions Omega as a “light” in the crypto world, standing in opposition to perceived darker influences within the digital and crypto landscapes. The project’s alignment with Catholic principles and its connection to the Percy’s legacy signals a deeper commitment to preserving the sanctity of humanity in the face of transformative technological forces.
