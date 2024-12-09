Neon 価格(NEON)
Neon（NEON）の本日のライブ価格は 0.524829 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 100.89M USD です。NEON から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Neon 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 4.80M USD
です- Neon 1日内の価格変動率は -7.40%
です- 循環供給量は 192.47M USD です
本日の Neon から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.042000412256669 です。
過去30日間における Neon から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1337785972 です。
過去60日間における Neon から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.3987694302 です。
過去90日間における Neon から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.2165264255536502 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.042000412256669
|-7.40%
|30日
|$ +0.1337785972
|+25.49%
|60日
|$ +0.3987694302
|+75.98%
|90日
|$ +0.2165264255536502
|+70.23%
Neon の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.13%
-7.40%
+24.50%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Neon EVM is the EVM on Solana (currently on devnet), which enables Ethereum-based applications to have access to Solana’s scalability and liquidity without any changes to their codebase. Neon EVM is a smart contract on Solana. Solana is a fast-growing blockchain, Neon EVMs performance has been tested through multiple use cases, and the platform now includes the infrastructure and capabilities to support production level development. Notable Ethereum-based projects starting to build on Neon include Curve and Sobal (Balancer friendly fork). Neon EVM has over 200 projects in its pipeline committed to launching shortly after the launch of mainnet, including blue-chip DeFi protocols, wallets, bridges, fiat on/off ramps, infrastructure, DAO tooling, etc. The focus in the early stages will be providing the infrastructure and technical dependencies needed for a breadth of use cases to expand from EVM chains to Solana. Looking beyond mainnet, the plan is to develop interoperability with Solana smart contracts, full ecosystem compatibility, integration with additional major Ethereum tools and services, EVM support for Saga and an early grants program. Deploying on Neon EVM will onboard new users & increase user activity on Aave by decreasing costs compared to Ethereum and enabling users to take advantage of Solana liquidity and access to the overall ecosystem Neon EVM is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) built into a Solana smart contract, enabling Ethereum developers to build on Solana and access its native ecosystem without changing their codebases. Neon EVM facilitates the usage of Ethereum tooling by dApp developers to scale and access unaddressed liquidity on Solana. Developers can utilize the vast majority of Ethereum dev tools
|1 NEON を AUD に
A$0.81348495
|1 NEON を GBP に
￡0.40936662
|1 NEON を EUR に
€0.49333926
|1 NEON を USD に
$0.524829
|1 NEON を MYR に
RM2.31974418
|1 NEON を TRY に
₺18.2640492
|1 NEON を JPY に
¥79.00250937
|1 NEON を RUB に
₽52.61410725
|1 NEON を INR に
₹44.54748552
|1 NEON を IDR に
Rp8,330.61596529
|1 NEON を PHP に
₱30.44533029
|1 NEON を EGP に
￡E.26.51436108
|1 NEON を BRL に
R$3.17521545
|1 NEON を CAD に
C$0.74000889
|1 NEON を BDT に
৳62.75380353
|1 NEON を NGN に
₦825.19913328
|1 NEON を UAH に
₴21.82763811
|1 NEON を VES に
Bs25.191792
|1 NEON を PKR に
Rs145.94444832
|1 NEON を KZT に
₸266.94902256
|1 NEON を THB に
฿17.70773046
|1 NEON を TWD に
NT$17.01495618
|1 NEON を CHF に
Fr0.45660123
|1 NEON を HKD に
HK$4.07792133
|1 NEON を MAD に
.د.م5.23779342