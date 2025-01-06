Moosecoin 価格(MOOSE)
Moosecoin（MOOSE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00135649 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.30M USD です。MOOSE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Moosecoin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 35.75K USD
です- Moosecoin 1日内の価格変動率は +12.46%
です- 循環供給量は 955.10M USD です
MEXCで MOOSE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MOOSE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Moosecoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00015034 です。
過去30日間における Moosecoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Moosecoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Moosecoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00015034
|+12.46%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Moosecoin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.71%
+12.46%
-5.31%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The Story of Moosecoin: From a Simple Idea to a Global Community Inspired by David Sacks In the world of cryptocurrencies, there are stories of success that stand out and deserve attention. One of these is the story of Moosecoin, a digital currency that became more than just a token—it turned into a symbol of collaboration, creativity, and unwavering belief. The journey began with a prominent figure in the world of technology and investment, David Sacks, whose vision and interactions inspired the Moosecoin community and transformed the project into something extraordinary. The Story Behind Moosecoin: What started as a simple idea—to turn David Sacks’ beloved bulldog, Moose, into a digital token reflecting the community’s affection—quickly evolved into an ambitious project. This transformation was made possible by the relentless efforts of the CTO Team, who worked tirelessly for eight months with unwavering faith to turn this dream into a reality despite numerous challenges. Adding to the project’s momentum was Donald Trump’s appointment of David Sacks as AI and Crypto Czar, a move that highlighted the importance and potential of cryptocurrencies. This appointment boosted trust in the Moosecoin project and significantly increased the currency’s market value within a short period. David Sacks’ Engagement with the Community: David Sacks’ involvement with Moosecoin wasn’t just a fleeting gesture. He actively engaged with the project’s official Twitter account multiple times, fueling excitement within the community and encouraging more people to rally around the project. His interactions added a personal and credible touch to Moosecoin, helping to attract more enthusiasts and investors. The Technical Foundation of Moosecoin: Moosecoin is built on the Solana blockchain, one of the fastest and most efficient networks in the cryptocurrency space. The smart contract for Moosecoin can be found at the following address: 💥Contract Address: 💥 6P4yBuWs6XnFf9hwyDsHVoqP4PnKtzKkcLhm4YFTyvWz The project is designed to be accessible to everyone, with low fees and high transaction speeds, making it an ideal choice for investors and users alike. An Unstoppable Team: The Moosecoin team is among the strongest in the cryptocurrency space. They have faced and overcome many challenges to protect and develop this project. Their dedication and tireless work over months have cemented Moosecoin’s status as a trustworthy and reliable project. The Billion-Dollar Goal: Moosecoin has now become a currency of significant importance, and the dream of reaching a billion-dollar market cap is closer than ever. The community’s belief in the project, coupled with the team’s hard work, makes it clear that Moosecoin is on track to achieve new heights. Moosecoin is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a story of collaboration, inspiration, and determination. With our dedicated team and global community, we believe the future is bright. Thank you to everyone who has believed in and supported our project over the past months. Together, let’s take Moosecoin to the moon! 🚀
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 MOOSE を AUD に
A$0.0021568191
|1 MOOSE を GBP に
￡0.0010716271
|1 MOOSE を EUR に
€0.0013022304
|1 MOOSE を USD に
$0.00135649
|1 MOOSE を MYR に
RM0.0061177699
|1 MOOSE を TRY に
₺0.0479112268
|1 MOOSE を JPY に
¥0.2137149995
|1 MOOSE を RUB に
₽0.1458091101
|1 MOOSE を INR に
₹0.1162918877
|1 MOOSE を IDR に
Rp21.8788679047
|1 MOOSE を PHP に
₱0.0788527637
|1 MOOSE を EGP に
￡E.0.0687333483
|1 MOOSE を BRL に
R$0.008274589
|1 MOOSE を CAD に
C$0.0019397807
|1 MOOSE を BDT に
৳0.1649627489
|1 MOOSE を NGN に
₦2.0965773791
|1 MOOSE を UAH に
₴0.0573659621
|1 MOOSE を VES に
Bs0.07053748
|1 MOOSE を PKR に
Rs0.3782708014
|1 MOOSE を KZT に
₸0.717718859
|1 MOOSE を THB に
฿0.0469209891
|1 MOOSE を TWD に
NT$0.0444793071
|1 MOOSE を CHF に
Fr0.001220841
|1 MOOSE を HKD に
HK$0.0105399273
|1 MOOSE を MAD に
.د.م0.0135649