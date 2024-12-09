Metacade 価格(MCADE)
Metacade（MCADE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.03596963 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 63.10M USD です。MCADE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Metacade 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 6.11M USD
です- Metacade 1日内の価格変動率は -8.26%
です- 循環供給量は 1.76B USD です
本日の Metacade から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00324278626186434 です。
過去30日間における Metacade から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0668677795 です。
過去60日間における Metacade から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1264369902 です。
過去90日間における Metacade から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00324278626186434
|-8.26%
|30日
|$ +0.0668677795
|+185.90%
|60日
|$ +0.1264369902
|+351.51%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Metacade の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-2.79%
-8.26%
+138.26%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The Metacade is the ultimate Web3 community hub where gamers and blockchain fanatics can communicate and collaborate. Our vision is to create a fun and dynamic virtual hangout for like-minded people to enjoy all things GameFi and experience everything that Web3 culture has to offer... In the Metacade platform, you will be able to meet fellow gamers, developers and entrepreneurs who want to share their interests, ideas, skills, and talents with one common goal. You will be able to see what games are trending, view leaderboards, publish reviews, gain access to the most advanced GameFi alpha and interact with other members in real-time - all whilst being rewarded with the native $MCADE token for your own input into the community We want to put games back into the hands of gamers, and that is why $MCADE token holders will be able to vote on which developer-submitted games will receive funding via our Metagrants scheme. Web3 technology is revolutionising how the world functions and Metacade will revolutionise how a traditional community gaming hub is operated and owned.
