MELON (MELON) トケノミクス
MELON (MELON) 情報
What is MELON?: Melon is a specialized platform, protocol, and DAO focused on the growing MEME and Content NFTs sector.
The Melon Ecosystem has been designed to create a seamless experience for creators across Web2 and Web3 to turn social media content into collectible Content NFTs in the most authenticated way, with full provenance.
With user-friendly tools and features like direct integration with popular web2 social media platforms, simple minting interface, on-chain IP rights, splits, and more.
About the $MELON token: $MELON is the native utility token for the Melon Ecosystem that is used for:
- Governance and reward mechanism for contributions to the Melon Protocol and Ecosystem.
- Other utilities include priority access, platform features, and discounts.
Community Traction and milestones so far: Sold out Melon Pass NFT Collection (777 supply, 0.04 mint price, has since more than tripled): https://opensea.io/collection/melonpassnft
Community Traction, since the start of the $MELON token campaign (1 month):
- Twitter Growth to over 170K - https://twitter.com/melonooo_
- Discord Growth to over 250K - https://discord.gg/melonooo
- Top Community on Zealy - https://zealy.io/c/melon/questboard
- Token App Registered Users: 220K - https://melon.ooo/
- Website Active Users: 500K
Melon Platform & Protocol launched July 2023: https://app.melon.ooo/ Multiple creators have signed up to drop on Melon already, including iconic meme creators, to drop season 1 meme NFTs, like "Popeyes Kid" and "F*ck Around and Find Out", along with established web3 musicians dropping music video NFTs.
What is the maximum supply for $MELON?: 1,000,000,000 $MELON.
MELON (MELON) トケノミクス & 価格分析
MELON (MELON) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
MELON (MELON) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
MELON (MELON) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される MELON トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
MELON トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
MELON のトケノミクスを理解したところで、MELON トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
MELON 価格予測
MELON の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の MELON 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。