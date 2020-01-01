MELON (MELON) トケノミクス

MELON (MELON) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
MELON (MELON) 情報

What is MELON?: Melon is a specialized platform, protocol, and DAO focused on the growing MEME and Content NFTs sector.

The Melon Ecosystem has been designed to create a seamless experience for creators across Web2 and Web3 to turn social media content into collectible Content NFTs in the most authenticated way, with full provenance.

With user-friendly tools and features like direct integration with popular web2 social media platforms, simple minting interface, on-chain IP rights, splits, and more.

About the $MELON token: $MELON is the native utility token for the Melon Ecosystem that is used for:

  • Governance and reward mechanism for contributions to the Melon Protocol and Ecosystem.
  • Other utilities include priority access, platform features, and discounts.

Community Traction and milestones so far: Sold out Melon Pass NFT Collection (777 supply, 0.04 mint price, has since more than tripled): https://opensea.io/collection/melonpassnft

Community Traction, since the start of the $MELON token campaign (1 month):

  • Twitter Growth to over 170K - https://twitter.com/melonooo_
  • Discord Growth to over 250K - https://discord.gg/melonooo
  • Top Community on Zealy - https://zealy.io/c/melon/questboard
  • Token App Registered Users: 220K - https://melon.ooo/
  • Website Active Users: 500K

Melon Platform & Protocol launched July 2023: https://app.melon.ooo/ Multiple creators have signed up to drop on Melon already, including iconic meme creators, to drop season 1 meme NFTs, like "Popeyes Kid" and "F*ck Around and Find Out", along with established web3 musicians dropping music video NFTs.

What is the maximum supply for $MELON?: 1,000,000,000 $MELON.

公式ウェブサイト：
https://melon.ooo/
Whitepaper：
https://melonooo.gitbook.io/melonpaper/

MELON (MELON) トケノミクス & 価格分析

MELON (MELON) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

MELON (MELON) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

MELON (MELON) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される MELON トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

MELON トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

MELON のトケノミクスを理解したところで、MELON トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

MELON 価格予測

MELON の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の MELON 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。