MBC 価格(MBC)
MBC（MBC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.02589509 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 7.77M USD です。MBC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な MBC 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 100.56K USD
です- MBC 1日内の価格変動率は +18.11%
です- 循環供給量は 300.00M USD です
MEXCで MBC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MBC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の MBC から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00397083 です。
過去30日間における MBC から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における MBC から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における MBC から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00397083
|+18.11%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
MBC の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-18.84%
+18.11%
+117.05%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
**Miners.Club Project Description** Miners.Club, founded in August 2024, is a decentralized mining platform dedicated to democratizing access to global computing power. By leveraging hashrate tokenization, Miners.Club offers computing power products and services to both individual miners and institutional investors, removing the technical barriers typically associated with traditional mining. The platform enables seamless participation in mining activities through a decentralized marketplace, providing users with a fair, transparent, and efficient mining environment. At the core of Miners.Club’s mission is the principle of “computing power equality.” The platform aims to ensure that all participants, regardless of scale or background, can share in the value generated by computing power. By fostering an inclusive and collaborative mining ecosystem, Miners.Club promotes trust and transparency while maximizing the utility of tokenized computing resources. A key component of Miners.Club is *MinerBase*, Europe’s largest self-operated Bitcoin mining facility. Established in 2013, MinerBase has secured over $300 million in investments and operates more than 40,000 advanced Bitcoin mining machines. The facility employs cutting-edge computing power routing and optimization technologies to maintain stable and efficient mining operations. This infrastructure ensures consistent returns for miners while upholding high standards of transparency and operational efficiency. Miners.Club envisions a future where computing power is as critical as traditional energy resources. The platform advocates for the financialization and decentralization of the mining industry, making mining accessible to a broader audience. This vision is facilitated through the integration of decentralized computing power tokens and the platform’s governance token, **$MBC**. Miners.Club continues to evolve its offerings, with ongoing product development and platform updates designed to enhance user experience and expand the accessibility of mining to a global audience.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 MBC を AUD に
A$0.0409142422
|1 MBC を GBP に
￡0.0199392193
|1 MBC を EUR に
€0.0238234828
|1 MBC を USD に
$0.02589509
|1 MBC を MYR に
RM0.1141973469
|1 MBC を TRY に
₺0.9436170796
|1 MBC を JPY に
¥3.8332501727
|1 MBC を RUB に
₽2.3305581
|1 MBC を INR に
₹2.255462339
|1 MBC を IDR に
Rp424.5096042096
|1 MBC を PHP に
₱1.4884497732
|1 MBC を EGP に
￡E.1.3121042103
|1 MBC を BRL に
R$0.1496736202
|1 MBC を CAD に
C$0.0370299787
|1 MBC を BDT に
৳3.1496197967
|1 MBC を NGN に
₦39.1163461013
|1 MBC を UAH に
₴1.0684314134
|1 MBC を VES に
Bs1.65728576
|1 MBC を PKR に
Rs7.2594295306
|1 MBC を KZT に
₸12.7183734535
|1 MBC を THB に
฿0.8742182384
|1 MBC を TWD に
NT$0.8503947556
|1 MBC を CHF に
Fr0.0227876792
|1 MBC を HKD に
HK$0.2012048493
|1 MBC を MAD に
.د.م0.2519592257
|1 MBC を MXN に
$0.5246345234