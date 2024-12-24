LockTrip 価格(LOC)
LockTrip（LOC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.212276 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 3.50M USD です。LOC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な LockTrip 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.95K USD
です- LockTrip 1日内の価格変動率は -3.02%
です- 循環供給量は 16.51M USD です
本日の LockTrip から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.006626556364519 です。
過去30日間における LockTrip から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0207745817 です。
過去60日間における LockTrip から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1117209649 です。
過去90日間における LockTrip から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.006626556364519
|-3.02%
|30日
|$ +0.0207745817
|+9.79%
|60日
|$ +0.1117209649
|+52.63%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
LockTrip の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.05%
-3.02%
-11.20%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
"Disrupting the Travel Industry LockTrip.com is a blockchain-based travel marketplace that allows users to save up to 60% on their bookings by cutting out middlemen and their commissions. Choose among various payment methods such as credit card, popular cryptocurrencies and the native LOC token to bypass payment fees. More than 2.1 Million Hotels & Properties LockTrip is working with the strongest brands in the travel industry to offer its customers first class inventory around the globe. Thanks to our vast network of partners, we are not only fulfilling the needs of our customers, but also let the strongest brands compete with each other. Thanks to our unique reverse-auctioning model, customers will always be presented the lowest price possible. More than 1,000 Airlines to Choose From With more than 1,000 Airlines to choose from globally, LockTrip is better connected than any other marketplace in the industry. Both Hotels & Flights are bookable from the same marketplace in a one-stop shop solution. About the LOC Token LockTrip's unique business model funnels the entire economy through the LOC token. Each booking made on the marketplace results in 3% of the booking value being used to buy LOC from exchanges and burn them. The process is fully automated and can be verified transparently on the blockchain. Deflationary Model Contrary to most other tokens and coins, the LOC supply is not growing or remaining constant. Indeed it is shrinking with each booking and it's subsequent burn. This mechanism will continue indefinitely as there is no limit in time or number of LOC to be burnt. LockTrip is powered by the Hydra chain, which emerged through the combination of the best features of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Qtum chains. It thus presents cutting-edge technology with unique economic features."
